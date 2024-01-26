Hello Confidantes!

We’ve almost made it through January, thank goodness. Thank you for your continued support of this newsletter. I’m in awe at how quickly it has grown, and I am grateful for all of you.

Today, I am going to take you through the publishing process. My disclaimer: Everyone has a different publishing experience, so this is a broad overview. I’ll also include some questions you should ask your publisher. Let’s dive in!

I. Questions to ask your publisher/editor in your first meeting post-acquisition:

Your book has been acquired, you’ve met your editor in person, by phone, or via Zoom, and you’re now having your first official meeting as an author on the publisher’s roster. What should you ask your editor? Here are some examples. Remember, this is YOUR book, and you can request whatever you want: