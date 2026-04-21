There is no shortage of posts on social media from authors who feel their books are dead on arrival because they sold only a few hundred copies in the first three months or so after publication. I’m well-schooled in how publishers tend to react when a book sells slowly out of the gate, but that doesn’t mean I agree with them. Mostly, I think some publishers have lost touch with consumer behavior. While I did earn an MBA, you don’t need one to see the problem here.

I am old enough to remember the Cabbage Patch Kids craze of the 1980s, when Christmas shopping became a blood sport so parents could score a doll with a squished-in face, a signature on its behind, and a birth certificate. As the dolls sold out, demand for them grew. This is how scarcity works. The same consumer behavior rears its ugly head during clothing brand drops, concert ticket pre-sales, Trader Joe’s tote bags, and more. According to several posts on Threads, it also happened during ARC drops at BookCon over the weekend, which intrigued me.

After a book goes on sale, two things can happen: it either sells like crazy or it is slow out of the gate. A third option, which is also common, is that it sells well enough for a publisher to keep an eye on it for reprints. Let’s talk about what happens to a book that sells slowly. Is it the worst thing in the world to sell 500 copies in two months? Not in my mind. Those are 500 people who may help spread the word about your book, leading to more sales. Additionally, if your first printing was 2000, you are not off to a bad start (this is why I feel strongly about publishers disclosing first printings to authors). Conversely, if your first printing was 5000, you have some work to do. Still, 500 copies? Not terrible. I have seen worse. The problem is that many publishers need the new books to move to make room for the next batch, so they want to see velocity right away. This is short-sighted.

Just as every toy couldn’t sell at the speed of Cabbage Patch Kids in the 1980s, the majority of books published can’t sell like every hot, new Romantasy book. Look, I know retail space is precious, too, so booksellers (Barnes & Noble included) need sales, too. Granted, inventory can’t remain stagnant forever, but it does matter that your book is in stock, and most stores and online retailers that ordered it will keep it on shelves well after its on-sale date.

The problem is that sometimes a book’s promotional life doesn’t begin until its publication date has passed. This is one reason I offer some of my clients a 6-month post-publication plan (sorry for the self-promo). They need a roadmap for the “after,” so they are not filled with despair. I understand that publicity departments are stretched thin and must move on to the next book, but I’d think it would behoove publishers to help their authors promote/sell their books during the months after their publication. What that looks like highly depends on the book, but it is not impossible.

Back to those ARC drops at BookCon. I was supposed to attend the convention on Sunday, but once I saw a photo of the crowds, I decided to hide out at home. Per people on Threads, the ARC drops were pretty insane, and many attendees were upset that they lost out on particular titles. This should show that publishing that book drops work in some cases, and I stand by the view that a publisher should try it as a publication strategy. The downside, of course, is that there are disappointed readers, and I’ve seen chatter that some coveted ARCs are already selling online for hundreds of dollars. Honestly, stuff like that has been happening for years, and it’s hard to stop it. The reason I brought this up is that once again, scarcity wins. It is when consumers act fast, which does not often occur in the book industry.

Most book sales do not accelerate immediately after publication. For one, the book is available; it most likely won’t sell out, and consumers don’t have as much discretionary cash these days. The price of gas alone is enough to deter someone from attending an event, let alone buying a book. It makes sense that titles like Adult Braces, Strangers, and Famesick are selling at a fast clip: each book has entered the conversation on social media in a big way. Those are exceptions. In general, most authors must keep going. That doesn’t mean they need to post on social media every five minutes. It does mean finding ways to continue the conversation about their book. That conversation shouldn’t only center around the disappointment with an author’s publishing experience. Sure, authors commiserate, but if they are only talking to each other, they are excluding readers. The time spent online pontificating about why their book sold so little in 60-90 days could have been spent figuring out ways to expand how people can find out about their book.

I don’t pretend to have all the answers, but the majority of my clients work really hard after their books are published, and I admire them for it. The consistency not only makes them feel better about being actively involved in book promotion, but it also prevents the post-publication crash I’ve seen so many authors experience.

END NOTES:

What I’m Reading: A Life in Men by Gina Frangello. I’m re-reading it, actually. It is one of my favorite books.

What I’m Listening To: The audiobook of Famesick by Lena Dunham. I have never been a fan, but I feel like I need to give her another chance because she’s older and I want to see how she’s evolved. So far, a good listen.

What I’m Watching: Real Housewives of Rhode Island. This is hands-down the best trash TV I have seen all year. I love it. There are affairs! Swinging! Poly relationships! Fights! Inject it in my veins.

WEBINARS:

**Note: I am still deciding on a 3rd Publishing Confidential Cohort. Stay tuned.

SATURDAY, MAY 9, 12 noon-2 pm EASTERN, VIA ZOOM

COST: $75

A RECORDING OF THE WEBINAR WILL BE AVAILABLE May 10.

Your Book’s Launch Timeline: What Happens Between Contract and On-Sale A 2-Hour Deep Dive for Authors

You signed the contract. Now what?

The road from deal to bookstore shelf is longer—and more complicated—than most authors expect. Deadlines stack up, departments hand off, and decisions get made that affect your book’s success before most readers even know it exists. If you don’t understand the pipeline, you can’t work it.

In this 2-hour session, we demystify the pre-publication process from the inside out: who does what, when, and why it matters to you as the author. You’ll leave with a clear picture of every stage from acquisitions through on-sale, a realistic sense of where your leverage is (and isn’t), and a personalized milestone map you can actually use.

You’ll walk away with:

A clear breakdown of the pre-pub pipeline and every key player involved

An understanding of what your publisher is doing—and what they need from you

Your own mapped launch timeline with milestones and deadlines

This session is for: debut and mid-career authors navigating a traditional publishing deal who want to stop feeling behind and start feeling prepared.

2 Hours | Live + Q&A

REGISTER HERE: Google Form for Book Launch Webinar

SATURDAY, June 6, 12 noon-2 pm EASTERN, VIA ZOOM

COST: $75

A RECORDING OF THE WEBINAR WILL BE AVAILABLE on June 7.

Positioning Your Book to Sell A 2-Hour Deep Dive for Authors

You know your book. But can you sell it in a sentence?

Positioning is the difference between a book that finds its readers and one that gets lost in the catalog. Your hook, your elevator pitch, your audience targeting—these aren’t marketing afterthoughts. They’re the foundation everything else is built on, and most authors never get direct help developing them.

This session changes that. In two focused hours, we’ll work through the fundamentals of book positioning and then put them into practice—live. Bring your pitch. We’ll workshop it in the room.

You’ll walk away with:

A sharp, tested hook and elevator pitch for your book

Clarity on your target audience and how to speak directly to them

Positioning language you can use across your bio, website, and outreach

This session is for: authors at any stage who struggle to articulate what their book is, who it’s for, and why someone should read it right now.

2 Hours | Live Workshopping + Q&A

REGISTER HERE: Google Form for Positioning Your Book

THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW BEFORE YOU REGISTER: