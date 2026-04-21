Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Sally Ekus's avatar
Sally Ekus
3d

This is such a helpful reminder for so many. The long game is key! Last year I had a book hit the bestseller list after a full year in print!

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Kimberly Brown's avatar
Kimberly Brown
2dEdited

The book publicist I worked with told me "Readers don't buy a book when it's released, they buy it when they learn about it". Helpful advice for me. Great idea about the class, Kathleen!

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