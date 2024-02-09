Thank you for all your kind words. They mean a lot to me.

Please take advantage of a 5% discount on annual subscriptions to show my appreciation. They are usually $70, but only $66.50 with the discount, AND you get a 30-minute AMA session with me in March or April.

Here’s what to do:

Click the green tab below to “Get 5% off for 1 year.”

Forward your receipt to publishingconfidential@gmail.com.

I will email you a Calendy link to schedule your session.

Terms & Conditions:

This offer is good for the next week.

What can’t happen in an AMA: I can’t give you feedback on proposals or query letters or create specific marketing or PR plans. I can’t connect you to other publishing professionals, though if I find your book idea intriguing, I will try (no guarantees).

What can happen in an AMA: You can ask me anything about book publishing, marketing, and branding and discuss book ideas.

All sessions are confidential.

Please have your questions ready so we can best use our time.

Sessions have a hard stop after 30 minutes.

If you need to reschedule, please let me know. I have experienced some no-shows after blocking out time.

You are a champion today if you get the “Friends” reference.

Get 5% off for 1 year