I will be on my way to the mountains in a little while. I’m spending the weekend without kids, with spotty cell service…and some books. It’s a much-needed break after finishing my MBA program. I don’t know if anyone else went through this, but immediately after I returned home from graduation, I unraveled a bit (and got a stomach virus). I didn’t realize how much I was holding everything together to get through the end of my MBA, so I pretty much spent a day crying out of relief and sadness. One big, important phase of my life was over, and I needed to mourn it.
Today, I’d love to hear from you. What constitutes a summer book? Is it frothy and fun? A thriller? A literary heavy-hitter? An autobiography? I’ve noticed there doesn’t seem to be a “big” summer book everyone is talking about (yet). Did I miss it? Not for anything, but there doesn’t seem to be a big summer movie yet. Are we feeling less like summer people because it has been gray and chilly for SO LONG (at least where I am at the Jersey Shore…I’m starting to think I will never see the sun again)?
In the comments, share your thoughts about what constitutes a beach read and any book recommendations you have.
BTW, what I’m reading: The Idea of You. Now THAT is a beach read. Steamy! Fun! Next up is The Sicilian Inheritance by(btw, you should subscribe to her Substack).
Just started the novel "Morning Pages" by Kate Feiffer. Breezy, funny, but also very witty. It's the epitome of a great summer read (which for me means something I can dig into easily anywhere--on a beach blanket or in a crowded cafe. And I'm not a reader who easily focuses in crowds).
These are brilliant recs, Kathleen! I didn't have any summer reads yet and just added them both to my cart after scanning the summaries. Thank you for this thread!