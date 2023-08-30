You’re receiving the newsletter early this week because of the impending holiday weekend and because the final project for my current MBA class is imminently due. Creating three PowerPoint presentations with twelve slides each isn’t fun.

I had been considering tackling the subject of book blurbs for a while. When I read this piece in The Atlantic today, I thought now is as good a time as any. I’ll try to be gentle. Let’s dig in:

I. What is a book blurb?

Simply put, a book blurb is a quote from a notable (or not) person that publishers add to a book’s cover. Usually, a great blurb appears on the front cover, while a “just okay” blurb might be relegated to the back cover. When we discuss blurbs, it does not include quotes from reviews.

II. How are book blurbs used?

Book blurbs are supposed to help publishers sell your book to their retail accounts, libraries, etc. They are also intended for marketing copy, sell sheets (documents that salespeople receive that give them complete information about a book), author websites, and the book’s page on Amazon and other online retailers. Publicists sometimes add book blurbs to their pitches, but I will get to that later.

III. How do authors procure book blurbs?

Book blurbs are a team effort between authors, agents, and editors. Together, they decide what people would make sense to blurb a book. They consider the subject of said book and create a list of authors or other notable people whose endorsements could be helpful. Sometimes, agents contact other agents to solicit their clients for blurbs. Other times, an author who has an existing relationship with someone will make the ask. Editors might tap authors they work with to provide a blurb. Connections help, but a cold email to someone to ask if they’ll read an advance copy and blurb a book isn't unheard of. Publicists do not help authors get blurbs (usually).

IV. Do blurbs sell books?

I am 100% sure that some readers will disagree with me on this, but I will write it anyway: Blurbs do not help sell books because the average consumer doesn’t care about them. Blurbs also do not help publicists secure reviews or other publicity.

If you’ve read this newsletter long enough or heard me on a podcast, I am not a fan of doing something just because that is how it has always been done. Blurbs fall into this category.

The Atlantic piece I referenced earlier argues that reviews are scant and that blurbs replace them or that since consumers purchase items based on influencer recommendations, blurbs operate similarly. None of that is true. While review space is limited, a quote on a book jacket doesn’t replace the work of a critic. I don’t know about you, but the last purchase I made from an influencer’s recommendation was overpriced hair perfume from Paris (don’t judge me, it smells fantastic).

Publishers don’t pay enough attention to consumer behavior, so blurbs remain prominent. When the average reader visits a bookstore, they are there for one of two reasons: 1. They know what book they want and buy it. 2. They aren’t sure what book they want, so they browse. When they browse, it’s in a section where books interest them: genres of fiction and nonfiction. The very first thing that catches their attention is the book cover. The second is the title. The third is the author. The fourth is the jacket copy. They might gripe about the price of a book, comment on the jacket, or wonder who the author is, but they are not focused on the blurbs. I will go one step further and say that readers aren’t familiar with many authors who blurb books. I am one of those readers.

During my career, I’ve feigned enthusiasm for countless blurbs without knowing anything about the author who provided them. I didn’t want to seem unintelligent! Every time it happened, I’d think, “That’s nice, but the media and readers won’t care.” I’ve repeatedly told editors that blurbs do not sway book critics. Salespeople are bogged down with work, so while they’ll support a great blurb, they are also onto the next. Good luck finding a buyer at Barnes & Noble or Amazon who cares deeply about blurbs.

Authors become stressed out about blurbs. They worry about their peers’ opinions of their work, someone declining to blurb their book, and what’ll happen if they don’t receive any blurbs. It is okay not to get blurbs. Your book will not fail because no one blurbed it. Ensure your cover is excellent, your jacket copy is compelling, and your author photo is A+. Also, write a fantastic book!

V. Okay, but blurbs must serve some purpose, right?

Blurbs can mainly help a book if it is nonfiction. If you are an author who has written about thought leadership, politics, business, current affairs, or self-improvement, blurbs can help cement you as an expert. They can also help your reputation if it has been damaged. The caveat is that you must get the right people to provide blurbs.

In 2021, I acquired and edited* a book called Revelations on the River by Matthew Dowd. If you aren’t familiar with him, Matthew was a political analyst for ABC News, a strategist for the Bush-Cheney campaign, and ran for Lt. Governor of Texas. You can often see him on MSNBC as a commentator. His book is not political; it is a meditation on topics like faith, love, loss, our legacies, and more. Or, as my 19-year-old son aptly put it, “It’s a good book about life stuff.” Blurbs were important since it was a departure from what Matthew is known for. He delivered endorsements from Whoopi Goldberg, George Stephanopoulos, and Nicole Wallace. Did they help? Kind of, but his appearance on Good Morning America helped more. Still, this is a good example of how blurbs can help position a nonfiction book. It’s the exception, not the rule, and it was more for branding purposes than sales.

VI. The Blurb Process=Not Always Equitable

BIPOC, AAPI, and Latinx/Latino authors (apologies if I am misusing those terms—my husband is Latino, so I am accustomed to using that descriptor) are underrepresented in book publishing. I want you to think about that in terms of blurbs: If it is challenging for white authors to obtain blurbs, it is even more difficult for non-white authors—especially in the debut fiction category. If the playing field isn’t even, the insistence on blurbs creates an even more considerable disparity in an industry that constantly struggles with publishing and marketing books by non-white authors. Part of the issue is that there is a limited pool of BIPOC, AAPI, and Latino authors who can blurb books, while white authors have endless possibilities. If reading this makes you uncomfortable, it should. Publishing more diverse books means more voices for blurbs. If the industry continues to insist that blurbs are required, this should be a topic widely discussed.

VII. Final Thoughts

A bookstore—especially Barnes & Noble—will not base its decision to carry your book on whether or not it has great blurbs. Retailers want to know about the marketing and publicity for titles above all else, which I’ve previously written about, which is also problematic. Media is not going to cover your book based on whether or not it has great blurbs. Consumers ignore blurbs on book jackets. The question, then, is, why are we still doing this?

*I haven’t only had a career in publicity and marketing. I’ve acquired and edited books and been a literary agent, an associate publisher, and a ghostwriter (Check out The Little Book of Goat Yoga—I wrote it!).

