Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Debra Hughes's avatar
Debra Hughes
1d

Hi Kathleen, I signed up for both of your workshops, but don't know if you have received that information or not. Also, I feel rather dim here, but I could not find a way to pay. Could you please let me know how to proceed? Many thanks! Debra

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Elizabeth C Hamblet's avatar
Elizabeth C Hamblet
1dEdited

[Edited to replace “commission” with “royalties”] Hi, Kathleen. The acquiring editor at my publisher (not the one who acquired my book - he retired) said they’d be open to a revision of my non-fiction book in a few years. (It’s about preparing students with disabilities for college - a revision would allow me to update the research, do new interviews with relevant professionals, and add more information about accommodations.)

I wondered if this would be a chance to remedy things that I think my agent let me down on, but I wondered what you think. I’m very careful not to criticize my agent or my publisher publicly but know this is a private(ish) space. And let me add here that I’m grateful to my agent - she got me a contract.

First - I ended up paying more than $5000 for a developmental edit. (And the editor gave me a discount and rushed the job for me - he was very kind.) Before we signed the contract, I’d had an email exchange with her about what the AE was saying to us. I had said explicitly that I wanted to work with an editor who would help me take this book that I’d originally written for teachers and to target parents. The AE said “You’ll work with a developmental editor on that.” I wanted her to confirm that the publisher would pay for this, but she assured me we were talking about the same thing (i.e., that the publisher would do it).

She was wrong, and after I submitted my manuscript, the AE read it in three days, said some of the paragraphs were too long but he’d be sending it to production. I managed to halt him - I knew it needed a proper edit, and I paid for it myself. When I realized what was happening, I forwarded to my agent our email exchange about the developmental edit, and she took no responsibility. To my way of thinking, her failure to press the AE resulted in a big expense for me, but I wondered what you think.

Second - the royalty bump-up from 10% to 15% only kicks in when the book passes 3000 copies sold *in every format.* So it has to sell that many in hardcover, paperback, e-book, and now there’s a forthcoming audio version (finally). Is that typically how that works? Should she have pushed for 3000 in total?

I’m asking your opinion because if I get to revise, I wanted to know if it’s appropriate to put something in the contract confirming they’ll do a proper edit,and to change how the royalty bump-up works.

And while this isn’t something I criticize my agent for (this was a third edition of a book published elsewhere), I did’t get an advance. (I’ll only have recouped my money for the edit and the indexing with my third royalty payment.) Would that be something worth asking for if they approve the revision?

Thanks.

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