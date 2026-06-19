Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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John Donnelly's avatar
John Donnelly
2d

Thanks Kathleen for opening up this space for advice. My book, Lifeline, which is about the US government saving millions of lives of those with AIDS, is being published this October. My question: you write a lot about how it’s incredibly important to engage with your readers. But for first-time authors, how do you build this engagement? There’s social media channels/podcasts/events, but it still seems like too little. Grateful for your thoughts. John Donnelly

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Debra's avatar
Debra
1d

Hi Kathleen

I hope my book will be published in July, at which point press releases will be sent out by the marketing company I hired.

They only list my website on the release, and don't provide any direct contact information.

The book is newsworthy at this time. Do you recommend that I list my domain email for contact as well as my website so I can be more easily contacted by any interested journalist?

Thank you

Debra

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