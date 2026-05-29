Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Nicole's avatar
Nicole
2d

Would love any advice you have about trying to sell my novel (published in 2024) by She Writes Press. While it received good reviews (Kirkus, etc) and I did a couple of Suzy Approved book tours, the novel didn't sell. I've had a little success with ebooks but not with the paperbacks. I'd love any advice you have on getting more of the paperbacks sold. Not looking for miracles. In the past, advertising on Amazon helped but that's not working now. Thank you so very much!

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4 replies by Kathleen Schmidt and others
Raymond Paul Johnson's avatar
Raymond Paul Johnson
2d

Hi Kathleen—To move the needle on adult novel sales, how many social media connections do you encourage your author/clients to have and why?

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6 replies by Kathleen Schmidt and others
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