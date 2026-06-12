Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Dorian
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Love and appreciate your substack. I’m an agent, not a writer, so if this question isn’t a fit for this AMA feel free to ignore: I work with upmarket/ literary fiction and nonfiction writers. While I see freelance marketers out there who focus on fantasy/romantasy/romance (fiction w hardcore niche fandoms), I’m really not seeing the same growth in freelancers for other kinds of writers. I’ve got clients interested in investing in their trad-published books — and not via hiring an indie publicist, given the fragmentation/contraction of earned-media— but Im shallow on indie marketer recommendations outside of dragon-specialists. Love to hear your thoughts.

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