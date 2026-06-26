Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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James Robertson's avatar
James Robertson
2d

Hi Kathleen. Thanks for you informative newsletter. My question is about the market in the US for books set in other countries. I'm working on a queer coming of age romance set in Australia and I'll be pitching to UK and US agents. In your experience is there anything that makes a novel set in another country more appealing to a US audience, do you think? Have you ever had to publicise a book set in Australia and what was that experience like?

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1 reply by Kathleen Schmidt
Michelle Richmond's avatar
Michelle Richmond
2d

Hi Kathleen,

I have a novel coming out in January with a traditional publisher. It's my 9th book of fiction, a standalone sequel to my last book, which came out in 2021. It's a shorter lead time than I'm accustomed to, as it's not yet available for pre-order and I don't yet have ARCs to send out for blurbs.

I'm not very active on Instagram but feel that I probably should be. The new novel is set in Paris, while the previous one was set in the California suburbs. Question: should my focus be on reviving interest in the first book in the series to lead up to the pre-order window for this one? Or should I perhaps focus on Paris content, which would probably have more traction for potential readers who have never heard of my books? Or should I be doing both? (I've made one instagram post that tries to tie the two together, pinned at instagram.com/michellerichmondsf, and one post pinned to my author Substack).

Thank you!

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