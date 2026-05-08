Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Lara Starr's avatar
Lara Starr
18m

Curious how you would advise Mac Barnett and your thoughts on both his issued statement and apology at Unlikely Story (if you're not following, I can share links)

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Mary Clare's avatar
Mary Clare
4h

Hi Kathleen, Thank you for doing this. Will an agent, editor, or publisher not be interested in a novel when an excerpt has already been posted on the author’s website or social media and do literary journals react the same way when considering a short story?

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