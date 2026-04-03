Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Raymond Paul Johnson's avatar
Raymond Paul Johnson
2d

Hi Kathleen—Assuming you are a Los Angeles author of a second thriller set in LA, what are your thoughts about whether to concentrate publicity and marketing in the west or mainly focus nationwide.

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1 reply by Kathleen Schmidt
Owen McGrann's avatar
Owen McGrann
3d

Hi Kathleen,

I've noticed that a lot of contemporary literary fiction seems to come out of MFA programs, and I'm curious about the commercial side of that. In your experience, has the MFA pipeline narrowed the audience for literary fiction? I'll be honest, I've largely stopped reading these novels. Pretty sentences, but they don't feel lived-in so much as birthed from other books. Is the market bearing that out? Are these books actually selling, or is literary fiction increasingly talking to itself?

Thanks,

Owen

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