Weekend Thread: Book Therapy
Your chance to ask me anything about book publishing.
Confidantes,
I may take longer to respond to your questions because I’m still recovering from last week’s health saga. Thanks for understanding. —KS
Welcome to Book Therapy!
This community is for paid subscribers, and the goal is to create a safe space where you can ask questions about the publishing industry/process, book publicity, and marketing. It’s also a space where you can share what you’re worried about in book publishing.
Please post your questions in the comments, and I will answer them throughout the day & weekend.
PLEASE READ THE RULES:
-If you are asking a question about YOUR book, please tell me a little bit about it, or my response will be, “It depends on the book…”
-I cannot answer questions via email. Please post your questions in the comments. You'll need to be a paid subscriber to do that.
-I can only provide ADVICE when I respond to specific questions, not definitive answers.
-This is a forum where questions are asked. It is not a forum to write lengthy commentary about your book or the publishing industry (or political beliefs, etc.). If you reply to someone’s question, do so in a helpful way.
-Be respectful to me and others. Everyone’s experience is different. Be kind. Unkind comments will not be tolerated.
-If I don’t know the answer, I will tell you and try to provide a resource where you might find it.
-Please don’t use the comments to self-promote. That’s not what this thread is about.
-There’s no such thing as a stupid question. We don’t know what we don’t know!
-Please be patient. I’ll pop in and out to answer you.
-The more context you provide, the better response I can give you.
-Please allow me the weekend to answer your questions. The deadline to post a question is Sunday night. After that, you’ll have to wait until the next edition of Book Therapy.
Please limit your questions to one comment so I can keep track of them and be fair to others.
-I have the least experience in YA and kids’ books, so I don’t feel comfortable advising that territory.
-This is a community effort, so others may chime in with their own knowledge.
Ready? Go!
-Kathleen
I propose that today's edition be "Reversed Book Therapy" - where we tell you how much we appreciate you. 😊 (Obviously, I have no insights on the book business except from my own experience.) I know you've been having a hard time, and I'd like to take a moment to lift you up, while also understanding that your struggles are not so simply alleviated.
Not a week goes by where I don't mention your name to someone and share a nugget of wisdom I've gleaned from your work. Many of my friends and my husband just know you as Kathleen; it's not that I believe we have a parasocial relationship, it's just that I talk about you so often, the rest of your name and your title are well-learned.
I appreciate when well-known professionals like you are generous with your knowledge. I think your move to putting more behind your paywall makes sense. But I suspect you'll continue to educate folks on Threads, and your commentary there is so helpful. You educate folks without sounding condescending, something I don't see everyone doing successful.y.
And your transparency about your mental health struggles is such an act of generosity. Too many people suffer alone or feel less-than as a result of these kinds of challenges, and I think seeing someone as successful as you is a good reminder that it can happen to anyone.
I also appreciate your sharing that your career path hasn't all been champagne and roses. I think we need to normalize this. (I'm not saying we should tolerate bad bosses and workplaces - just that people shouldn't feel silly for having gotten into jobs that haven't been good.) And it can take a lot of work in different areas to find a niche, if you're lucky enough to do that. We'd do younger people a favor by letting them know that many people don't start their career in exactly the right place and keep going from there.
You've accomplished so much in your career and you're generous about helping people learn. That's how I think about you.
I hope you feel better soon, and I hope others will share what they appreciate you. ❤️
Feel better, Kathleen! ❤️🩹❤️