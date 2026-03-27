Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Elizabeth C Hamblet's avatar
Elizabeth C Hamblet
2h

I propose that today's edition be "Reversed Book Therapy" - where we tell you how much we appreciate you. 😊 (Obviously, I have no insights on the book business except from my own experience.) I know you've been having a hard time, and I'd like to take a moment to lift you up, while also understanding that your struggles are not so simply alleviated.

Not a week goes by where I don't mention your name to someone and share a nugget of wisdom I've gleaned from your work. Many of my friends and my husband just know you as Kathleen; it's not that I believe we have a parasocial relationship, it's just that I talk about you so often, the rest of your name and your title are well-learned.

I appreciate when well-known professionals like you are generous with your knowledge. I think your move to putting more behind your paywall makes sense. But I suspect you'll continue to educate folks on Threads, and your commentary there is so helpful. You educate folks without sounding condescending, something I don't see everyone doing successful.y.

And your transparency about your mental health struggles is such an act of generosity. Too many people suffer alone or feel less-than as a result of these kinds of challenges, and I think seeing someone as successful as you is a good reminder that it can happen to anyone.

I also appreciate your sharing that your career path hasn't all been champagne and roses. I think we need to normalize this. (I'm not saying we should tolerate bad bosses and workplaces - just that people shouldn't feel silly for having gotten into jobs that haven't been good.) And it can take a lot of work in different areas to find a niche, if you're lucky enough to do that. We'd do younger people a favor by letting them know that many people don't start their career in exactly the right place and keep going from there.

You've accomplished so much in your career and you're generous about helping people learn. That's how I think about you.

I hope you feel better soon, and I hope others will share what they appreciate you. ❤️

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Memoiring Book Club's avatar
Memoiring Book Club
17m

Feel better, Kathleen! ❤️‍🩹❤️

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