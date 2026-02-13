Confidantes,

A quick word before we begin. There are TEN spots left (out of 40) for the second Publishing Confidential Cohort. Details:

The What: A 6-week course that meets on Wednesday evenings, where I teach authors about marketing, publicity, and the publishing process. Every registered and paid student receives a spot in the cohort and a 45-minute consultation with me. I also teach you how to pitch your book for events and interviews (especially podcasts).

The Where: All sessions are on Zoom. They are recorded, and a link with the recording and slides is sent to all authors the day after class. The group is truly a great community.

The Cost: $350 (a bargain)

Sign Up: Please use this Google Form to sign up. Once you sign up, I will send you an invoice that MUST BE PAID upon receipt, so I know who is definitely taking the class, and how many spots I can continue to offer before it is at capacity. I like to cap it at 40 people, on a first-come, first-served basis. Once you pay, your spot is secured.

Need More Convincing? The dates for this cohort are 3/4, 3/11, 3/18, 4/1, 4/8, and 4/15, 7:30-9pm EASTERN. If you miss a class, not to worry, because you will receive the recording and can always ask me questions. The complete syllabus is here.

Welcome to Book Therapy!

This community is for paid subscribers, and the goal is to create a safe space where you can ask questions about the publishing industry/process, book publicity, and marketing. It’s also a space where you can share what you’re worried about in book publishing.

Please post your questions in the comments, and I will answer them throughout the day & weekend.

PLEASE READ THE RULES:

-If you are asking a question about YOUR book, please tell me a little bit about it, or my response will be, “It depends on the book…”

-I cannot answer questions via email. Please post your questions in the comments. You'll need to be a paid subscriber to do that.

-I can only provide ADVICE when I respond to specific questions, not definitive answers.

-This is a forum where questions are asked. It is not a forum to write lengthy commentary about your book or the publishing industry (or political beliefs, etc.). If you reply to someone’s question, do so in a helpful way.

-Be respectful to me and others. Everyone’s experience is different. Be kind. Unkind comments will not be tolerated.

-If I don’t know the answer, I will tell you and try to provide a resource where you might find it.

-Please don’t use the comments to self-promote. That’s not what this thread is about.

-There’s no such thing as a stupid question. We don’t know what we don’t know!

-Please be patient. I’ll pop in and out to answer you.

-The more context you provide, the better response I can give you.

-Please allow me the weekend to answer your questions. The deadline to post a question is Sunday night. After that, you’ll have to wait until the next edition of Book Therapy.

Please limit your questions to one comment so I can keep track of them and be fair to others who have questions.

-I have the least experience in YA and kid’s books, so I don’t feel comfortable advising that territory.

-This is a community effort so others may chime in with their own knowledge.

Ready? Go!

-Kathleen