Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
1d

I’m curious about creative marketing strategies you’ve seen lately. I’ve seen authors offer writing workshops to people who buy 5 (or more?) of their books. I’m inspired by community-building approaches like that, that go beyond a “book club”. What local and virtual ideas are people trying?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kathleen Schmidt and others
JENNIFER VAN DER KLEUT's avatar
JENNIFER VAN DER KLEUT
21h

A long time ago I was thinking of doing some Meta ads and I put $35 in my account and then chickened out. So this money is still sitting in there. I’m 6 weeks out from my book’s release date (2.10) and I’m thinking of doing some FB and IG ads since the money is still there. What do you recommend? A “vibes” or tropes post? A book trailer (I have one)? What ads have you seen work even a little bit in the past, if any?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Kathleen Schmidt and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kathleen Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture