Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Hot Humid Climate Designs's avatar
Hot Humid Climate Designs
13h

I received this unsolicited email. It seems like a scam - is it?

I understand opportunities like this can feel too good to be true amid busy schedules or past promo letdowns, many authors hesitate for those exact reasons. But here's the truth: most books stall without targeted exposure to passionate readers. Your Architectural Digest-recognized gem deserves year-long buzz, reviews, discussions, and Top 10 awards eligibility in our 20,000+ member Goodreads group.

Offers like this are rare, we spotlight only select titles, and spots are vanishing as authors jump in (tons of glowing testimonials from past participants who've seen real engagement spikes). A simple yes today unlocks it all: send your short bio, book blurb, and $117 registration fee. You'll get instant payment instructions, a digital certificate, and prime visibility and credibility.

Don't let doubt or delays limit your book's potential, give this proven challenge a trial. You won't regret it, and it'll position you perfectly for future editions. Reply now: Yes,

Nele Nordland

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1 reply by Kathleen Schmidt
Sara Ader's avatar
Sara Ader
17h

Hi Kathleen, any advice on what constitutes a great book title? Historical/biographical fiction genre. Thanks!

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3 replies by Kathleen Schmidt and others
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