Confidantes,

Before we begin, a quick word about the USA Today Bestseller list: Yes, I do realize that the ACOTAR books were placed on the list due to presales. However, there has been no transparency from USA Today about whether and why they add books with strong pre-sales that are not yet on sale to their bestseller list. It is important that both USA Today and The New York Times are transparent about their methodologies because authors who appear on bestseller lists often receive better retail placement, and some even have bestseller clauses in their contracts. That means if they make it onto a bestseller list (the most common one in those clauses is The NYT), there is a monetary reward. If lists are not transparent, it means authors miss out on the aforementioned. Advocating for fairness is not controversial.

Welcome to Book Therapy!

This community is for paid subscribers, and the goal is to create a safe space where you can ask questions about the publishing industry/process, book publicity, and marketing. It’s also a space where you can share what you’re worried about in book publishing.

Please post your questions in the comments, and I will answer them throughout the day & weekend.

PLEASE READ THE RULES:

-If you are asking a question about YOUR book, please tell me a little bit about it, or my response will be, “It depends on the book…”

-I cannot answer questions via email. Please post your questions in the comments. You'll need to be a paid subscriber to do that.

-I can only provide ADVICE when I respond to specific questions, not definitive answers.

-This is a forum where questions are asked. It is not a forum to write lengthy commentary about your book or the publishing industry (or political beliefs, etc.). If you reply to someone’s question, do so in a helpful way.

-Be respectful to me and others. Everyone’s experience is different. Be kind. Unkind comments will not be tolerated.

-If I don’t know the answer, I will tell you and try to provide a resource where you might find it.

-Please don’t use the comments to self-promote. That’s not what this thread is about.

-There’s no such thing as a stupid question. We don’t know what we don’t know!

-Please be patient. I’ll pop in and out to answer you.

-The more context you provide, the better response I can give you.

-Please allow me the weekend to answer your questions. The deadline to post a question is Sunday night. After that, you’ll have to wait until the next edition of Book Therapy.

Please limit your questions to one comment so I can keep track of them and be fair to others.

-I have the least experience in YA and kids’ books, so I don’t feel comfortable advising that territory.

-This is a community effort, so others may chime in with their own knowledge.

Ready? Go!

-Kathleen