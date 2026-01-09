Weekend Thread: Book Therapy
Your chance to ask me anything about book publishing.
Confidantes,
Welcome to Book Therapy!
This community is for paid subscribers, and the goal is to create a safe space where you can ask questions about the publishing industry/process, book publicity, and marketing. It’s also a space where you can share what you’re worried about in book publishing.
Please post your questions in the comments, and I will answer them throughout the day & weekend.
PLEASE READ THE RULES:
-If you are asking a question about YOUR book, please tell me a little bit about it, or my response will be, “It depends on the book…”
-I cannot answer questions via email. Please post your questions in the comments. You'll need to be a paid subscriber to do that.
-I can only provide ADVICE when I respond to specific questions, not definitive answers.
-This is a forum where questions are asked. It is not a forum to write lengthy commentary about your book or the publishing industry (or political beliefs, etc.). If you reply to someone’s question, do so in a helpful way.
-Be respectful to me and others. Everyone’s experience is different. Be kind. Unkind comments will not be tolerated.
-If I don’t know the answer, I will tell you and try to provide a resource where you might find it.
-Please don’t use the comments to self-promote. That’s not what this thread is about.
-There’s no such thing as a stupid question. We don’t know what we don’t know!
-Please be patient. I’ll pop in and out to answer you.
-The more context you provide, the better response I can give you.
-Please allow me the weekend to answer your questions. The deadline to post a question is Sunday night. After that, you’ll have to wait until the next edition of Book Therapy.
Please limit your questions to one comment so I can keep track of them and be fair to others who have questions.
-I have the least experience in YA and kid’s books, so I don’t feel comfortable advising that territory.
-This is a community effort so others may chime in with their own knowledge.
Ready? Go!
-Kathleen
I followed your advice on pitching to the media for my Valentine's Day promotion and emailed many local radio and print outlets. This is for my memoir, "Art & Love: My Life Illuminated in Egg Tempera." Now, given the limited time until V-day, I'm in a quandary about what steps to focus on next. Should it be podcasts, social media posts, bookstore and/or library presentations or other? Of course, my Substack is a given. What is the priority and how soon should I follow up with the media? Thanks Katherine, so generous of you to help us inexperienced indy authors!
Hi Kathleen—Putting results aside and just focusing on efforts, what separates an excellent publicity campaign for
a thriller author’s novel from just a good one?