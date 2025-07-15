Note for everyone taking my class on July 16: A Zoom link will be sent via email today.

When I was a kid, I would often browse my family’s set of Britannica Encyclopedias because I constantly had random questions about various topics. I was (and am) curious about how things work, which is why digging into how Google search is changing and what it means for authors was fun for me. However, I realize it's not much fun for authors, so I’m going to try to explain what’s going on and simplify it. Here’s what you need to consider:

Google and Instagram have formed a search partnership

Google and Instagram have formed a partnership, which means the former will begin indexing Instagram content. In simpler terms, it means that Instagram posts will now appear in Google search results. From Glossy:

With the new feature, Google is keeping pace with younger internet users who are increasingly turning to social media platforms as their search engines. A 2024 survey from Forbes Advisor and Talker Research found that Gen Z is 25% less likely than Gen X to use Google for searches. The survey also found that 46% of Gen Z and 35% of millennials prefer social media to traditional search engines. Google did not return Glossy’s request for comment.

What this means for authors:

If you’re an author and you don’t have an Instagram account, consider creating one. If you have one, familiarize yourself with keywords related to your book (hint: ChatGPT is very good at generating keywords) so you can create captions that search engines will pick up. This is not to say your Instagram caption needs to read like a LinkedIn post; instead, it calls for more thought about what you’ll write. Captions can paralyze some people, but you should still have fun with them! Once the Instagram-Google feature is activated, it will likely prioritize Instagram posts with SEO (search engine optimized) terms over other content, and immediately follow AI search result summaries. If you’re unfamiliar with AI search summaries, they look like this on Google:

We don’t yet know what exactly including Instagram posts in search results means. It could mean you will see an AI summary, Instagram posts related to your search, and, lastly, sponsored and non-sponsored results. Microsoft’s Bing search engine will also show Instagram posts in its results. This matters because ChatGPT uses Bing’s search index. A search index acts as a database for a search engine to store content. Instagram can remain relevant by forming partnerships with search engines that prioritize its results as ChatGPT grows in popularity for product recommendations. You may not think this way, but books are products, and they appear in search results. Thus, authors and publishers need to understand how to proceed with Instagram. Keywords are essential, as is giving thought to your captions and overall content strategy—and you do need one. I wouldn’t be surprised if other platforms follow suit with Google.

How to start a conversation about it: You can easily have a conversation about this by saying you noticed Instagram accounts showing up when you search a topic on Google. You can also talk about whether your posts will be shared more or receive more views in this scenario (we don’t know if that will happen yet).

To-do: If you have an Instagram account with old posts you’d rather not show up in search results, start deleting them. It’s a good, mindless activity to do before bed.

Remember: You don’t have to feel lost. There are many people like me available for consultations and marketing strategies that can help get results. There are also websites like HubSpot and Sprout Social that offer great blogs with valuable tips on social media marketing. Some of it might be too in-the-weeds for you, but the resources are there if you need them.

Why is publicity connected to ChatGPT?

I’m aware of the disdain authors have for ChatGPT, but among the several reasons to pay attention to it is this: If you are interviewed or your book is reviewed, ChatGPT will serve those results to whoever searched. In this case, let’s say it’s a consumer who wants to know which authors write about plus-size women. Here is my inquiry and the results from ChatGPT(it listed several authors):

I followed up with another inquiry about reviews (there were several listed):

If you think we’re now living in a world where AI summaries rule, you are correct, and there’s no going back. Discoverability has always been an issue in book publishing, and it is more challenging now than ever, given our current attention economy. While I understand the fundamental criticisms of AI, I also embrace it and use it in an ethical manner. ChatGPT—and Claude for that matter—still need refining. They each sometimes produce hallucinated results, and they rarely provide in-depth context. For example, if you ask ChatGPT or Claude for a media list, it won’t tell you how accurate it is, if there is book coverage, or who is no longer on staff. Publicists pay a hefty price for software that does all of that. That said, the percentage of consumers using ChatGPT as their primary search engine is increasing and shows no signs of slowing down.

Two things can be true at once: people in the industry can fight for better contract language and protections, and authors can ensure they appear in ChatGPT results without feeding their books to AI. As much as you may want to fight this, it is a moot point to dig your heels in. AI is here to stay. If I were doing PR for ChatGPT, my angle would be that it isn’t only used for nefarious reasons, but that is what we hear about because the media wants clicks. Many people use AI for legitimate reasons—the top one being search.

How to start a conversation about it: Think about it as an equation. Book + Publicity = ChatGPT results. If your book is mentioned anywhere online, and someone searches for it using ChatGPT, those results will appear. Once a consumer sees the results, they can click on one of them, and it will take them to the source, just like Google, except the page is not populated with sponsored ads.

To-do: Read this WSJ piece. Read this Forbes piece. Read this Semafor piece. Here’s a preview of it:

Remember: Proactive marketing and publicity are essential. Reactive marketing and publicity are too delayed. Embracing AI to some extent is a necessary evil (for the record, I don’t find AI evil…mostly).

Bottom Line: The speed at which ChatGPT gives us results is unmatched. Claude is just as quick, but its results have a different vibe. Claude is also a better writer, but I digress. If Instagram results are showing up in Google and Bing searches, and Bing’s index helps power ChatGPT, chances are the AI search results for you and your book will show up there. Be prepared, and remember it isn’t a bad thing.

