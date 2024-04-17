Hi there. I apologize for the sporadic newsletters, but I’m in the midst of exciting work stuff (thanks to incredible clients), and getting through my final MBA project before graduation on May 4. Whew.
As I prepare for a hectic three weeks, I’d love to hear from you. What concerns you about book publishing? I don’t mean problems specific to your book. Tell me your concerns about the industry as a whole: big/small publishers & the way they do business, bookstores, media landscape, marketing, publicity, sales, etc. What can I help you understand better?
I have some ideas for upcoming newsletters, but hearing from you in the comments will help me shape those ideas.
I look forward to reading your comments!
Kathleen
I would love to know how you would disrupt the publishing industry. If you could wave a magic wand and fix three current fundamental flaws, what would they be? And how would you fix them? From what I see, everyone in publishing — authors, agents, PR reps & marketing folks, editors, even the CEOs — no one seems satisfied or particularly happy with how things are being run. You are one of the smartest people in this industry that I have come across, and your ability to break down some of these complex issues is so helpful! So… how do you think we fix it?
if a person were to go with a small or indie press, what sorts of things could writers do for themselves to amp up their audience (without spending thousands of dollars)?