Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Tiffany Kavuma's avatar
Tiffany Kavuma
1h

Immediately put A Real Animal on my TBR list as I'm also writing a book that I often find myself saying, "This will not be for everyone."

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Maggie Smith's avatar
Maggie Smith
1h

This is such a thorough compilation that I'm clipping it and using it to share with writer pals who are considering this. So many people I know think that hiring a publicist means they don't have to do anything to publicize their book-they've hired someone! I used a publicity firm for my debut to give it the best shot since it was being published by a small press - and definitely can trace posts in Crime Reads, Writer's Digest, and inclusion on listicles like Pop Sugar and Marie Claire to their work as well as dozens of other less "showy" opportunities on podcasts, newsletters, etc. Money well spent and it was only the equivalent of probably $ 10,000 today (this was in 2022)

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