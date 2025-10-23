Hello from a chilly morning at the Jersey Shore. I can’t lie, I’ve been waiting for this weather. I’m in the final stretch of college visits with my 17-year-old daughter. It’s been fun seeing so many campuses. I was a commuter student, so I’m fascinated by all the things colleges offer. I can’t wait to start teaching undergrad students at Fairleigh Dickinson next year.

It still feels like book publishing is way too quiet for fall, so I decided to write about what’s working on TikTok right now. Every night, I intend to read before bed, but my eyes get so tired from being on my laptop all day that I treat myself to an hour or so of TikTok after work. It’s my version of channel surfing, and it never fails to entertain me. I’m probably a good example of why people aren’t reading as much these days.

While I do scroll through BookTok now and then, I am dedicated to my FYP (“for you page”). That is where TikTok’s algorithm gets you hooked. Here’s what it has been serving me and why I love it:

Group 7

The music artist Sophia James created videos telling people which groups they are in if they see that specific video. I was “assigned” to group 7, and the entire concept has gone viral. Brands, celebs, and even the Transformers movie are in group 7. The idea is to record a TikTok addressing group 7 and engage with group 7 videos. My TikTok about it has almost 2400 views. Now, why did Sophia James do this? It is a brilliant marketing campaign for her new album because she is using songs from it in each of the group 7 videos. Please stick with me here, because there is a point to my talking about this.

Davis_Big_Dawg

If I had to guess, I’d say Davis is between 13 and 15. He has a devoted following for his TikTok ratings…his school’s cafeteria food. Celebs, brands, teams, and countless people follow and comment on the videos. Slim Jim is especially into Davis and his ratings (by the way, nothing has received a 10/10). Let me tell you, the TikTok community around Davis is very protective of him. Early on, someone terrible commented on his weight. Big mistake! It’s gotten to the point where people create TikToks about Davis. If I were a Today Show producer, I’d book him ASAP. People love this kid.

Jawsh (aka chickenjawsh)

I think Jawsh’s real name is Josh, but don’t quote me on that. Jawsh is a DUDE. He works for Burton Snowboards, and his videos are my nirvana. Jawsh loves life. You could be in the worst mood, watch a Jawsh video, and wonder what was bugging you in the first place. Every one of his TikToks starts with him saying, “Duuudddeee.” The rest is some mundane observation that sounds amazing coming from him.

Hairy Fairy (aka nolahairyfairy)

I don’t know what this man’s real name is, but I love him. Yesterday, I was scrolling, and I came across a guy wearing fairy wings and waving what looked like sage. The video's title was “Removing depression,” so naturally I watched it. It changed my life. His words: “I’m gonna remove depression from your life. Life sucks. It is what it is. Be de-lu-lu. The so-lu-lu is to be de-lu-lu.” SOLD (the video currently has over 28M views). He also has videos for removing anxiety, toxic co-workers, and more. Believe it or not, his videos made me think about how being anxious and depressed changes nothing, so what am I doing? It’s the little things.

Ozzy Osbourne Elf on a Shelf

Okay, this isn’t a TikTok account, but I saw it on the TikTok Shop and bought it. I’m a big Black Sabbath fan, and I loved Ozzy (RIP).

Why am I highlighting these videos?

What each of the aforementioned TikTok accounts has accomplished is what every author needs to do: build community. To do so, you must get people interested in something they have in common and will make them feel like they belong. The most viral videos from each account have people talking to each other in the comments. Group 7 is especially great because people are following each other and sharing videos. With the country so fractured right now, feeling like you belong is a big deal. I want to dive more into this topic because it relates to book promotion, but for now, it is food for thought.

Speaking of belonging, my friend Ari Erlich, a stellar member of Gen Z, has a newsletter that is hysterical (and meaningful). Check out this post. I never felt like I belonged in college, and I admire Ari’s confidence. Well, I kinda want to be Ari.

In Other News:

I’ll write about this more soon, but the State of Local News report is out, and it is bleak. We can’t keep pretending that certain media outlets will cover books. It’s not going to happen—because that media barely exists. I side with my colleague Paul Bogaards in his newsletter, Kill Your Darlings Let’s stop with the PR proposals that list a bunch of stuff that may, or more likely, will not happen. I can give you a strategy, but I don’t need to list every place that will ignore my emails. It’s podcasts, newsletters, and other digital media that are important right now. A social strategy is essential in most cases.

In most cases, I’d say about 1% of books published are reviewed in traditional media. Review coverage is not a strategy for most authors. I think what happens is that publishing people and authors get stuck on media brands —The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, NPR, and so forth —because there is validation in being reviewed by those brands. What everyone must think about is whether those brands still sell books. Media validation does not always equate to book sales, and if you don’t have decent book sales, it’s harder to get another book deal. Never mind receiving a good advance.

In Podcast News:

I’m super impressed with the caliber of guests on Call Her Daddy, New Heights, and Not Gonna Lie. Call Her Daddy has Victoria Beckham this week, who famously does not participate in many interviews. Last week, New Heights interviewed Keanu Reeves and Kyle Kelce interviewed Brie Larson on this week’s episode of Not Gonna Lie. These are A-List celebrities who are going the podcast route, which should signal to authors (and the industry) that podcasts are becoming premier stops for talent, given their limited exposure on linear television. Granted, the podcasts I mentioned only book big names, but it’s the medium that matters here.

