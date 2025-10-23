Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ariel Ehrlich's avatar
Ariel Ehrlich
6h

Omg, I’m flattered by the shoutout! I want to be YOU! And this article is wonderful and on the nose. I love Group 7 and I’ve seen it everywhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kathleen Schmidt
Erika Dreifus's avatar
Erika Dreifus
5h

My favorite section of this post is the bolded "housekeeping" note. ;-)

I'm keeping up, pretty much, with the news seasons of both The Morning Show and Slow Horses. (I also just finished watching all that's available of The Newsreader and cannot wait for S3 to be available here.) I was turned off by what I was hearing about Nobody Wants This S1 and didn't watch it; after reading this piece this morning, I'm in no hurry to reconsider (as noted at the start, there are spoilers within): https://forward.com/culture/film-tv/777922/nobody-wants-this-season-2-review-netflix/.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kathleen Schmidt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture