Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stefanie Schroeder's avatar
Stefanie Schroeder
2dEdited

This post truly healed something in me. I worked in PR at a Big 5 for seven years and getting “media” was always attainable. Then, I took on my first freelance client after five years of being outside the industry, a book I truly believe has potential, but it’s been crickets. And when I told all of my former colleagues, one thing was so true: the media has changed wildly in the past five years. I knew it had, but until I was affected by it, I couldn’t truly feel it. And yes, felt like a failure. Thank you for giving an accurate state of the publicity union. 🙏🏻

Reply
Share
john lawton's avatar
john lawton
2d

About to be in a Marketing meeting for a couple books that are shipping almost no copies. And not pre-selling any physical or digital copies, either. Going to keep all your great points in mind here and ask gentle questions of our teams about our actual strategy. Thank you as always!!

Reply
Share
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kathleen Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture