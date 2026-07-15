I’m happy all of you are finding the guest posts helpful. I’ve tried to accept pitches I think speak to my readership, which seems to be working. There are more to come, but I wanted to write a bit about my view of publicity at the moment, because it still seems like publishing needs to catch up.

So, apologies for the extra intrusion into your inboxes, and I hope you find this worthwhile.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you already know that Christopher Nolan’s film version of The Odyssey opens in theaters on Friday. I can’t name every cast member, but I can tell you who I’ve seen doing the most media: Matt Damon. What has been notable to me is that he didn’t appear in any legacy media first. Instead, he was on Subway Takes, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, a NYT cooking video with his co-star Tom Holland, and a video for a particular dog rescue organization. It was only after that that I saw him on The Today Show and in People magazine. As someone who has worked with their fair share of celebrities, I can say with confidence that this was not the norm for promotion five years ago. Publishers must pay attention.

It used to be that big books had a publicity formula: morning show, big print feature/reviews, long-lead magazines, and, if you were lucky, NPR (specifically, Fresh Air). This is what we’d call ‘meaningful exposure’. The definition of what that means has been turned upside down with the explosive growth of social media platforms, Substack and other newsletter platforms, podcasts, and what is now called a “clip campaign.”

A few months ago, I was sure that I had a firm handle on what it meant to promote a book on Substack, and I was wrong. The truth is, promoting books on Substack is still new, so there are kinks to be worked out: Timing, how to contact people, crafting the right pitch, and more. I hadn’t thought about particular variables until I experienced them. I’m behind in running some guest posts because this newsletter is not my primary job, and I am often trying to do 10 things at once. Some newsletters go dark unexpectedly, so you may have had them as a target, but now they’re not. It takes a lot of legwork to find the right newsletters for the book you’re pitching—sometimes, I receive pitches that are wildly off-base for my readership and books that don’t interest me. I have been trying, in earnest, to create a spreadsheet of newsletters in various categories so it’s easier to reach out to them when I have a project of interest. I am only one person, though, so it has been slow-going. All that said, the biggest challenge promoting books on Substack is convincing authors, publishers, and agents that newsletters are media. My friend and fellow publicist Carrie Crecca Maitoza wrote about that very issue here and here.

Where podcasts are concerned, there are still instances when I must explain to authors that a podcast with 1000 dedicated listeners can be more meaningful than a podcast that reaches the masses. Those 1000 listeners are far more likely to engage with content and buy your book than the big, general audiences of some other podcasts. The problem is that everyone has been trained to accept that bigger is better, when that is not true anymore. I devour content about PR, and the element on repeat is that niche audiences matter more than ever. This is also why, as an author, your job is to figure out the audience for your book, because it is not for everyone.

As I’ve repeated several times, book reviews have their place in the publishing ecosystem, but we can’t pretend that they drive book sales because that hasn’t been true for a long time. What I think is that authors romanticize reviews as something that will make their respective careers. That is also untrue. What is true is this: It is much more impressive when we tell family and friends that our book was in, say, The New York Times and less impressive if we tell them our book was featured in a newsletter on Substack. As Substack’s brand grows, I think that will change, but for now, most authors are talking to non-publishing people offline whose point of reference is brand-name legacy media. My guess is if you asked them if they ever bought a book after seeing it in legacy media, they’d say, “No, I bought it because I heard about it from [insert anyone’s name here].”

While word-of-mouth remains the champion of all book promotion, people often forget that the first group of readers who start talking about a book had to have heard about it somewhere, and that is usually because a publicist or marketer has done their job. It could have been a tiny podcast, a newsletter, a short video clip, or a text post on social media or legacy media. My bet is on most things except legacy media (again, I strongly believe legacy media has its place in the publishing ecosystem).

What we don’t discuss is the barrier to entry for people seeking out book coverage. Podcasts, many newsletters, and social media are free. Most legacy media is behind a paywall, which means expanding an author’s audience beyond a paywalled media outlet’s readers is difficult. I’ve brought this up while doing corporate communications and debating where to announce a book. My first choice was always The Associated Press because the article will appear in hundreds of places and is accessible. Strategically, some announcements are best placed in Publishers Weekly, Publishers Lunch, The New York Times, or The Wall Street Journal. It depends on the goal, and not all books warrant an announcement (most do not). Something I’ve recently noticed is that some publishers are announcing books through videos posted on Instagram, and I like it because they are speaking directly to readers. Again, accessibility is important.

There is also the quantity-over-quality argument. Some authors and publishers would rather see a long list of whatever kind of coverage you can garner instead of a shorter list of high-quality interviews in places that have smaller but very engaged audiences. Again, it takes a full re-education of publishers, agents, editors, sales departments, and booksellers to understand the power of the niche, especially when that niche has full access to the medium by which a book is promoted. I know my publicist colleagues go through this, too: authors become disenchanted when the list of coverage is short. The question from everyone involved with the book becomes, “What else can you get?” The anxiety of this inquiry has stayed with me for my entire career, because more often than not, the response is, “This is all that is happening for the book right now.” The acceptance of that is not only difficult for authors. It is also hard on publicists, because we think we have failed, but the failure is that there wasn’t a meeting of the minds to say in the most honest of terms what is actually possible for a book, and why. If we could all hold hands and take a leap into independent media with a “let’s see if this works” attitude, things would be easier.

As I think about my own PR practice, and how things have gone over the past few months, what sticks out to me is what didn’t work. That gets me thinking about what will work better moving forward, and if I should pivot in some ways as I look at inquiries for books releasing in 2027. I’m still figuring that out, but I know I want to be cautious about what a potential client wants versus what I think I can realistically deliver. In the past, I was overly optimistic. Now, I am very much a realist, and that is not a quality everyone in this industry appreciates, though I’d argue that I am never negative, just honest.

I recently turned down a project that I thought was interesting. Things started off great, but once the other person started asking me how many Today Show bookings I had gotten in the past year (none) and how many NYT stories I had gotten during that same timeframe (again, none), I knew I was out. I explained that even the best publicists can’t guarantee or guess if those things will happen for a client, and that what this person needed was a strategy, not just a workhorse who pitches a list all day—which anyone can do. A strategy will lay out why particular media should be pitched and with what angle. It will also go beyond a media list and lay out what should happen on social media, whether there are opportunities to write companion essays or do Q&As in newsletters and why that could work, and how to pitch podcasts that may be off the beaten path. In other words, explaining why this kind of strategy can provide meaningful coverage instead of listing media targets where coverage may never materialize.

By no means am I saying that any of the above is THE THING that sells books, but it’s a start. The idea that the only satisfaction an author will feel is by appearing in big legacy media is a myth, anyway, because I have never encountered a satisfied author. I’m not talking about an author unsatisfied by a publicist’s work (though that happens more often than not). Instead, I’m talking about the psyche of authors who keep promoting their books months/years post-publication because if they don’t, who will? It’s not unhealthy to do so, and I commend them.

I want to close out by addressing something I often read about on this platform, which is many authors writing about what a waste hiring a publicist is/was. First, they often generalize pricing, which drives me crazy. It does not cost $ 40K–$60 K for a publicity campaign. I mean, I know who charges that much, and good for them, but most people I know, including myself, charge much less. It is possible to hire a publicist for less than $20K, depending on what you need, which brings me to the next. Authors really must know what their in-house publicist is doing before engaging an outside publicist. What if the in-house publicist has everything covered and you’ve already hired someone? That is money you didn’t need to spend. It’s fine to talk to a publicist months in advance—and even a full year in advance—but if you know you’ll be assigned an in-house publicist, be more conservative. There is also a misconception on this platform that publicists only pitch media. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Pitching media is a tiny piece of what I do. I provide counsel on the book publishing process, create social media strategies, edit essays/Substack posts, brainstorm marketing ideas, and much more. Assuming all publicists just pitch media devalues us. Using us as a throwaway line to talk about what you didn’t waste money on (or what you did) while promoting your book—it’s not cool. All of us, whether in-house or freelance, are human beings who chose this line of work to help bring books into the world. We are far from perfect, but we also deserve more respect.

QUICK NEWS ITEM:

Congrats to the Hachette Workers Coalition!

Hachette Book Group have voted decisively to unionize with the Washington-Baltimore NewsGuild. In a 388-130 vote, more than 600 union-eligible employees across HBG’s offices and remote workforce voted to unionize with the WBNG as the Hachette Workers Coalition (HWC). As the largest union in trade publishing history, HWC represents workers across every Hachette office and remote location in the United States, making Hachette the second of the Big Five publishers to unionize.