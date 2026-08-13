Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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katie hall's avatar
katie hall
10h

Freelance book editor here. I am asked everyday by writers what the industry's "policy" is regarding using AI. I tell them there is no single "policy" and that even within a single house the dictats from above seem to blow with the wind. It's truly injurious to writers that a publisher can't get with the times and figure out a consistent, workable position. I also can't imagine any writer these days -- literary fiction, commercial fiction, nonfiction, et al -- not wrestling honestly with the question of AI use. Publishers need to develop an architecture in which literary ethics, publishing, and reality can sit comfortably alongside one another. Difficult? Yes. But gee ... sometimes industry leaders have to do the hard work, too. If they don't, time and the culture at large will move on without them.

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John Lawton's avatar
John Lawton
12h

The research and originality of thought that you have applied to this issue is incredible, Kathleen. And it jives completely with my experience of large and now small/indie publisher behavior. Thanks for being right at the forefront of this difficult conversation. Happy birthday and thank you.

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