Good Morning from the very snowy Jersey Shore. Before we get to the main event, I’d like to reiterate something. Last week, I published a post about my recovery after bariatric surgery. I felt like I did a good job with nuance, and I stand by what I wrote. However, a couple of people in the comments were not very nice, so I unpublished the post for the sake of my mental health. One person in particular made me feel bad about myself all day. This is my community, and it is my job to tend to the comments. If you come here and start lecturing me and others, you will be blocked. This is the sort of thing that is quickly inching me towards going all paid. 99% of you are lovely, but the unkind 1% I won’t tolerate. Thanks to those of you who sent private messages. I appreciate it more than you know, and I have a ton of support over on Threads, where numerous people have had the same surgery.

Now, the main event:

During the fall, I started to see an uptick in pieces about reading retreats. I was curious what they were like (my husband said, “Isn’t that just like going to the library?”). That’s when I reached out to Suzanne Rozdeba, who founded All Booked Reading Retreats. I was thrilled when she invited a guest and me to spend the weekend of November 14 in the Catskills. I was also nervous. I’m an introvert, so spending a weekend with a house full of strangers was something I thought I’d never do. Then I had a thought: My sister and I had never gone on a trip alone together, so why not make this a girl’s weekend? She agreed, and off we went.

I’ve lived at the Jersey Shore for almost 10 years, so I have a great appreciation for the mountains, and I love the Catskills. I’m constantly looking at real estate there and hope to buy a second home someday (I will never retire). To say my jaw dropped when we pulled into the driveway for our reading retreat is an understatement. Look at this beauty:

Suzanne is the consummate host. She greeted us as if we were old friends, introduced us to some folks who had already arrived, and showed us to our room. We were delighted to find goodies in our room. Most products were made locally by women, which made them even more special:

The book we had to read for the weekend was Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy, so once all the guests arrived, we sat down to an Indian-inspired meal prepared by a local private chef. It was so lovely to relax, eat good food, drink great wine, and chat about books with a group of like-minded women. I was happy that my sister got to meet new people, too. She and I rely on each other a lot because our parents and brother are gone, so it meant a lot to spend time outside of our usual environment (we live 10 minutes apart in the same town).

After dinner, we had a meditation session and retired to our rooms. My sister told me not to snore. I did it anyway. She also knows my hearing is not great and kept whispering to me. We cracked up like little kids. You can’t take us anywhere. My daughter is the same way.

The next morning, we had THE BEST croissants ever. Suzanne picked them up from a local bakery and baked them. There was also coffee, yogurt, fruit, and mini scones. That is my idea of a perfect breakfast. The plan for Saturday was to read, rest, and, if you chose, go forest bathing. My family always laughs because I am such a literal person, so of course, I thought forest bathing meant taking a bath in the forest (you can laugh). It’s actually walking through the forest and basking in nature. I opted to stay at the house to read while my sister went to the forest. There was even tea!

On Saturday night, we had another great meal and sat in the cozy living room to discuss Mother Mary Comes to Me. I’ve always thought I’m a bad book club candidate because I work in book publishing. What I learned on the retreat was that my profession makes me a good book club candidate because I can speak to things like cover design, marketing, and publicity. It didn’t negate my experience at all. Instead, it made me enjoy it.

Our discussion was lively, and much of it centered on our relationships with our own mothers. We also talked about some of the books on display.

At the end of the night, when my sister and I returned to our room, I heard a bag rustling. I asked my sister what it was. It turns out, she brought a bag of marshmallows. I laughed, and to get me back, she recorded me snoring. Ah, sisters.

As we got ready to depart on Sunday, we were once again treated to a wonderful breakfast, including croissants. I loved everything about the reading retreat, but I was also happy to spend time with my sister outside of family gatherings. I can’t recommend Suzanne’s All Booked Retreats enough.

The next retreat is January 30 to February 1, and you can find out more here.

A little bit about Suzanne:

Suzanne Rozdeba is a lifelong lover of words and stories. She’s a digital editor and writer whose career spans media organizations including CBS, NBC, The New York Times, and New York Daily News. She was previously the Digital Editorial Director for Audacy in New York City. With a background in journalism and editorial leadership, she’s spent years shaping meaningful conversations. She’s a founding member of The Catskills Women’s Collective, which meets regularly to support local, women-owned small businesses (you’ll meet some of the owners on the retreats).

Suzanne lives in Windham, New York, in the Catskill Mountains with her husband Michael, their 10-year-old daughter Mika (also a book lover), and two rescue pups, Splotchy and Mimi. She’s a book-buying addict and running out of room for more Billy bookshelves.