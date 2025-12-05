Hi Everyone,

I hope your holiday season is off to a good start. Mine has been hectic as I prepare for surgery on Tuesday. I might as well tell you what it is, so I don’t sound so cagey. I’ve held off because, as we all know, the healthcare system stinks, and it's taken forever for Aetna to approve the procedure. I’ve also held off because it felt embarrassing to disclose the purpose of the surgery.

In July, I saw my primary care doctor and had bloodwork done. It turns out I am pre-diabetic, which is genetic. My parents, both sets of grandparents, and aunts and uncles had diabetes. In fact, it played a big part in their deaths. My triglycerides are in bad shape, and my cholesterol is sky high. I knew I had gained weight, so the news wasn’t a surprise. It was scary, because I was in heart attack territory (also something that plagued my parents). I had tried three GLP-1 medications, and I cannot tolerate them because they exacerbate my depression to the point of being suicidal. One more choice was given to me: gastric sleeve surgery. It wasn’t really presented as a choice as much as a necessity.

Fast forward a few months, and I have had several appointments with my bariatric surgeon, who is terrific, and a nutritionist, who guided me to healthier choices. I was never a terrible eater, but let’s say having two iced Venti Lavender Cream Matcha drinks per day from Starbucks isn't a good way to avoid diabetes. Each drink has a whopping 44g of sugar. My nutritionist was horrified. I have also seen a pulmonologist and a cardiologist, had a sleep study, an upper GI ultrasound, a chest x-ray, and more bloodwork (which has improved since making dietary changes). Today, I finally received news from Aetna that they’ve approved the surgery (but not for inpatient treatment, so I will get kicked out of the hospital in less than 24 hours). It’s a good thing, because I have been prepping for it with a liquid diet since Monday. Side note: Since drastically reducing my sugar intake to under 25g per day, my depression is much lighter, I’m sleeping better, and I have more energy.

The truth is, I’ve struggled with my weight since I was a kid. I was anorexic as a freshman in high school, gained back the weight, and then lost 80 pounds on my own when I was 22. I managed to maintain a healthy weight until I was pregnant with my son (who is now 21). I’ve been on yo-yo diets since my kids were babies, and I did a lot of body acceptance work in therapy. I want to be clear about my “why” for surgery: It is not because I desire thinness. It is because I want to stay alive long enough to see my kids live their lives. My dad passed away from a heart attack when he was 72, and I was 30. It pains me daily that he never met my kids. My mom passed away in 2008, and I wish she were alive so I could tell her I now have a better understanding of who she is. I also feel like, at age 53, I am finally hitting my stride in my professional life. I don’t want to slow down right now. I don’t take my decision lightly, so I am 100% compliant with my doctor’s orders. I expect a swift recovery. I’ve had two C-sections and a gall bladder removal. This is nothing. Also, I am the lunatic who works from their hospital bed (I will only spend one night there). I cannot confirm or deny that I was on my BlackBerry hours after giving birth to my daughter. Oops.

Now that you are up to speed, I wanted to let paid subscribers know that Book Therapy will return next Friday. I had to write a 10-page paper for my current MA class last night, and I am on a deadline to write 3K words for a book I am contributing to, so I can’t commit to answering questions this weekend. Marketing Monday will return on 12/12.

So, what do I have planned for the next few weeks? Here’s a peek:

A post about backlist titles from Sally Ekus

An interview with the CEO of Books-a-Million

An interview with Ariel Ehrlich , one of my fave Gen Zers on Substack

A post about the reading retreat I went on with my sister (it was the first time we ever took a trip together)

A Q&A with a publishing colleague about a new endeavor

Publishing predictions for 2026

I really wanted to do a gift guide, but I’ll leave that to others in the Substack realm.

In the meantime, I have 15 spots left in the first Publishing Confidential Cohort. If you want to gift someone a spot for the holidays, email me at kathleen@kmspr.com. You can find information about it here. The sign-up form is here.

As always, thank you for subscribing. I’m grateful for the community we’ve created and hope to meet more of you IRL in the new year. I hope you like the upcoming content!

—Kathleen