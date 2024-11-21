Hi Everyone,

This isn’t a “I’m taking a break” note. Instead, I wanted to let you know where Publishing Confidential is headed (I have had the stomach flu since the weekend, so I’m unable to write a meaty newsletter this week). As one tends to do at the end of the year, I’m reflecting on how far this newsletter has come and where I want it to go.

First, some upcoming topics before the new year:

Book publishing predictions for 2025

What tariffs mean for book publishing

Revisiting social media platforms

An author interview or two

A holiday gift guide

A holiday cookie exchange (right here)

And now some thoughts about where Publishing Confidential is going in 2025:

More paid content

Interviews with industry experts

More analysis of the industry

Office hours for paid subscribers (I promise)

Some branded events

Much more.

As always, I appreciate your support.

-Kathleen