I’m currently abroad for a surprise long weekend in Italy for my 25th wedding anniversary. Florence and Venice, here I come! I’m writing this on the Substack app while on a train, so please excuse errors.

While here, I deleted all of my news apps to take a mental break from, well, the news. It turns out that’s impossible right now. The news of what’s happening in the U.S. is everywhere.

I’ve been absorbing and observing, and I will write a more comprehensive newsletter upon my return. For now, here are things on my mind:

Where are the big publishers? I’ve seen more than one author post threats they’ve received. If this continues, we will lose book tours and other author appearances. Publishers have a duty to protect their authors.

Further to the above point, how will publishers move forward acquiring books that oppose or support ideas of the current administration? What about books written by podcasters or other influential voices that oppose or support current ideology? The industry must support the RESPECTFUL exchange of ideas.

That said, what the industry must do is think deeply about who and what they publish, and what they or it lend to the conversation. Books that scream ideology at us? Not useful. Books that intelligently present ideas? A better use of funds and time. Books that are essentially click- and rage-bait? Pass.

Publishers must support their respective staffs—especially those in the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities, who are the most vulnerable. What is the industry doing to have an open dialogue? Let us not be so obsessed with AI that we lose sight of this.

The more media that is silenced, the less opportunity to promote books. It’s not that late night TV sells a ton of books, but cancelling Colbert or suspending Kimmel hurts free speech AND the ability for us to hear different ideas or be entertained. Celebrity books will take a big hit here. Which brings me to the next.

The silence from most celebrities is deafening. I don’t believe celebs are “required” to say anything, but there are a few who were very vocal (Hi, George Clooney) during the last election who aren’t meeting the moment.

We must remember that every company has social media guidelines. Unfortunately, most employees can’t say whatever they’d like on social platforms without consequences. This is less about free speech and more about not losing a livelihood. I’ll give you the same advice I’ve given my kids: screenshots live forever & you never know who’s looking. Be careful. Even I received a warning once when I tweeted something that I thought was innocuous. I still think it was nothing to receive a warning about, but if I didn’t sign said warning, it would’ve been worse.

It’s a rougher time to do book publicity than any other time I can remember during my 30 years in the industry. Things aren’t normal. Publicity Directors can’t act like things are normal. Guide your staffs. Voice concerns to your publishers. We’re in for an indefinite bumpy ride.

It’s okay not to be okay right now. I don’t know anyone who’s okay at the moment. If you need a day, take it.

Publishers must show grace to authors during this time. Some sales track records will suffer in this climate. I’ve previously written about why it is unfair to judge an author’s poor sales during a tumultuous time in society.

I’d like to see the Big Five issue a joint statement addressing their commitment to the First Amendment, protecting their authors, and supporting their employees. This is not hard to do. Or is it? I suppose time will tell.