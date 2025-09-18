Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicholas Samuel Stember's avatar
Nicholas Samuel Stember
15h

As someone who did move out of the US, I can tell you it does give you a different perspective on the events going on back home. I moved a bit over three years ago for the best reason possible...love :) I married a fantastic Danish gal and eventually moved to the Faroe Islands to live with her. But you are right, over here in Europe the US news is on everybody's lips. Thanks for the post, I think it's vital that we all stay aware of how this impacts publishers and authors as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Fisher the Bookseller's avatar
Fisher the Bookseller
15h

Thank you for this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kathleen Schmidt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture