Which Social Media Platform is Right for You?
It isn't easy to build an audience online, but knowing where to spend your time helps.
Confidantes,
Welcome to another paid edition of Publishing Confidential. Don’t forget that tomorrow is Book Therapy Friday. I’ll send a newsletter in the morning; paid subscribers can post questions in the comments. I will answer them throughout the day and weekend.
This week, I thought reviewing some social media platforms and what you need to do to build your audience on each one would be helpful. The most important thing to remember is to use the platform where you feel most comfortable. The second most important thing is not to compare your following to anyone else’s. We all have different experiences online, and that is okay. Let’s dive in!
Facebook:
What I’ve seen work: Some romance authors are great at building communities on Facebook. They’re run like fan clubs, and readers can discuss the author’s books. It’s also where authors pop in to do a cover reveal or announce a new book. There are also book clubs on Facebook where members post about what they’re reading, and authors sometimes drop in. Additionally, groups for writers on Facebook (Binders, etc.) can help you connect to a large community.
What doesn’t work: While it’s true that an author page is required to advertise your book, it won’t bring swarms of readers your way. Creating a Facebook page for your book won't either. If you join a Facebook group, read their policies before posting; many have perimeters around self-promotion.
Who should consider spending time there: In my experience, fiction authors do well in Facebook groups (especially genre fiction). That’s not to say nonfiction authors should eschew the platform. It’s a matter of finding your readers there.
Instagram:
