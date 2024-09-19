Why ARCs as Status Symbols Are Bad for Business
Once again, Sally Rooney’s new book is causing a stir.
I hadn’t planned on writing another newsletter this week, but I was minding my own business when this piece in Esquire caught my eye. It’s mostly about how the ARC of Sally Rooney’s novel Intermezzo has become a status symbol to influencers. It also touches on what I want to talk about today: that in creating such demand for one book, the industry diminishes demand for others.
Farrar, Straus & Giroux rightly produced a large quantity of ARCs for Intermezzo. They even numbered them to track who received them and if that person was selling the ARC online. The problems began when numerous influencers requested an ARC via email and never heard back (in the publicity department’s defense, they are probably swamped). That said, having people say a marketing or publicity department was unresponsive is not great. I digress.
The real problem, as I see it, is that an ARC of Intermezzo is seen as a status symbol. Possessing this particular ARC doesn’t make anyone special, but it does make other authors feel worse. I’ve previously written about how big publishers earmark specific books as “big,” so those titles benefit from significant marketing and publicity budgets and campaigns. While I understand why this occurs, I think it harms the industry. It means that the bestseller lists are a forgone conclusion for the books a publisher warrants as worthy of extensive campaigns. What about the authors who have written excellent books but are left hanging because there is nothing in the budget for them? Or, what about books from small publishers that deserve attention but are overlooked because influencers and reviewers feel obligated to highlight big titles? This has been a problem in the industry for some time and must be addressed. It isn’t healthy for book publishing that we can predict which books will land on The New York Times Bestseller list.
I’ve long said publishers shouldn’t acquire books they can’t get behind with a publicity or marketing budget. This remains true, but most of the industry is in a vicious cycle: publishers need to acquire a certain number of books each fiscal year to meet billing requirements set forth by CEOs and CFOs (billing=how many copies they ship to retailers), so all titles will never receive equal support. The idea of books as status symbols does not create an equitable publishing environment. Instead, it reinforces the perception that the book industry is elitist and exclusionary.
I don’t have a solution to put forth just yet, so my message to publishers is this: treat authors fairly, try to treat them equally, and maybe we’ll see some progress.
One of my jobs was to help rank our titles A, B and C every season. Our marketing manager once told the editorial department, "Don't ever email me or anyone on my team about a C title."
I was told constantly by my mangers to focus almost all of my efforts on As, and a few select activities for a few select Bs.
There is also something of an exception in Children's publishing in that there are "S&L As," books which don't have a lot of commercial potential, but will review and sell well + win awards in the School and Library channel.
It was very challenging to field calls and emails from B and C list authors, but that was part of the job too.
And... some books are meant to be midlist. All of the marketing in the world won't turn mostly quiet, quirky books into bestsellers.
I've seen a lot of A-list books catch fire, then crash & burn, and some midlist titles sell year after year and become the reliable workhorses of the backlist that are the backbone of the business.
I don't know the answers, and I absolutely know that the system is broken when so many of books in the categories I follow most closely have been on their lists for 100s of weeks
It’s frustrating as an author and I don’t have solutions either except this post feels validating!