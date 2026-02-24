First, thank you to everyone who became a paid subscriber yesterday. I’m grateful for your support. This edition is for everyone because it’s more of an opinion piece. I’m going to strike a balance with paywalling.

A quick health update: It’s been 10 weeks since my gastric sleeve surgery, and I've lost 35 pounds. I feel great. My next doctor’s appointment is in March!

S&S is Publishing a Guide to Prison

It’s rare that you receive two newsletters from me in a week, but sometimes publishing news hits me a certain way. Today, that news comes from Simon & Schuster, which announced that Taylor Sheridan (creator of all things Yellowstone, plus Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown) will publish a book called “How to Not Die in Prison” on June 26. Here’s more from The Wrap:

Described as a “no bulls–t, darkly funny survival guide to life in a maximum-security prison,” the book was co-written by “prison-hardened ex-con” Tom Nelson. Per the book’s description, “How to Not Die in Prison” teaches readers “everything they need to know to make it out alive, from how to survive a prison riot, a lockdown, a stabbing, a hit, and solitary confinement to how to get a job, not go insane, make prison ramen, give a prison tat, and (allegedly) make a shiv.”

I had to read the description three times before it sunk in that yes, Simon & Schuster is publishing a guide to surviving prison. The Wrap continues:

“You might wonder what in the world gives me the knowledge or wisdom to write a survival guide to prison,” writes Taylor Sheridan in the book’s introduction. “Well, I’ll tell you — absolutely nothing. I’ve never been to prison. But, like every man, I’ve certainly wondered how I would survive if circumstances ever put me there. That morbid curiosity sent me on a journey to understand the politics and dangers of prison. When researching for ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ I learned very quickly it’s way better to avoid going to prison than figuring out how to survive one.”

Does…every man really wonder how they’d survive in prison? I doubt it. Two things struck me about the choice to publish this book. First, we live in a time when ICE is pulling people off the street or invading their homes and sending them to detention centers where conditions are reported to be inhumane. Secondly, incarceration is no joke. Nothing about it is “darkly funny.” There are people who are wrongly incarcerated or incarcerated for many years over things that shouldn’t carry as hefty a sentence (marijuana possession being one of them). There are also people incarcerated for committing horrific crimes that tore families apart. It’s also not a secret that this country’s prison system is broken and needs rehabilitation. Additionally, Black men are incarcerated at a rate nearly five times that of white men in state prisons.

All of this brings me to a question: Why in the world is Simon & Schuster publishing this book? Who is the audience? Just because Taylor Sheridan wants to put his name on a book doesn’t mean it has to be this one. Two words to S&S: Do better.

Coach is Launching Purse Charms that are Miniature Books

This morning, when I opened Instagram, I was served a post by Coach (Are they considered mid-luxury? I don’t know) announcing these purse charms. They’re being released sometime this week:

My first reaction was, “Hmm. Okay.” Then I read the comments. People are VERY excited for these. Apparently, they’re readable. I’m curious about the price point and whether it will prevent some people from buying them. TikTok is, of course, all over this, with the chief complaint being that the book charms don’t close. I’d say that is a major design flaw here, but I still think they’ll sell out quickly.

My husband asked me what I thought of them, and this is what I said: I think they’re cute, but I also see they chose well-known authors, which, of course, is because they want these to sell. I also feel a certain way about turning books into purse charms, but that’s just me. I’m not the consumer for this.

I hope someone writes more in-depth about how this deal happened. I’m curious.

END NOTES:

What I’m Reading: Mostly, assignments I’ve given my students at Fairleigh Dickinson.

What I’m Listening To: I just finished the audiobook of “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Guiffre. It is a devastating book, but it adds significant context to the Epstein files.

What I’m Watching: I am OBSESSED with Ryan Murphy’s “Love Story” on Hulu. It’s a limited series that dramatizes the romance and tragic deaths of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. It is also a tribute to everything I loved about working in NYC in the 90s: the music, the parties, the fashion. And yes, the smoking. We pretty much all smoked socially back then. Don’t tell my kids.