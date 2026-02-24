Publishing Confidential

Sam G.'s avatar
Sam G.
3h

I'm not familiar with Taylor Sheridan's work, actually wouldn't know who he is if you hadn't mentioned Yellowstone, which I haven't watched but know of it. But if he is already famous and the book ties with some of his TV work, then I guarantee there'll be plenty of his fans wanting to read it. And if, like me, you don't know who he is, you might still want to pick up the book because the inner society of prisons have always been fascinating to those who have no clue about it. Then there'll be those who do have some experience with prison life, whether prisoners or guards or anyone else who might have some knowledge on the topic, and will be interested to see how the experiences in the book are similar or different to their own.

But personally, I think it's a book worth being published just for sharing the experiences and perspective of a group of people who are largely marginalised and forgotten by the rest of us. Prison life is the type of experience (and I'm really only guessing) that transcends borders, class, nationalities etc and for someone who has been through it, might make them feel less alone.

I don't think it's a bad decision to publish nor to write it with dark humor. It's a pretty heavy topic, the type where if you don't laugh, you'll cry forever, so better to tackle it with some humour than be drowned in the awfulness.

It's also a bit sexist to assume that only men think about going to prison or that only men will be interested in reading about prison life. Afterall, Orange Is The New Black was one of the biggest TV and cultural moments of the last decade, entirely centered on women's prison experience. I'm a woman, not saying I'll read the book, but it is interesting to think about and might help remove some of the stigma from ex-prisoners.

I also doubt they could have predicted the ICE situation when Sheridan started researching and writing however many years ago. It's probably a coincidence that it's being published now and they don't want to delay. Not to mention the unfair treatment of prisoners is widely known, and the fact someone thought they should help others know how to survive inside should they ever be in there (whether they are guilty or not, let's not forget how many people are incorrectly imprisoned) makes it quite timely I think, to show another way that the government and justice system is broken.

I'm not passionate about this and I'm not trying to be contrarian for the sake of it. Just wanted to offer some other ways of looking at it. There will always be good and bad about any book ever published.

Dave Reed's avatar
Dave Reed
5h

That's why they'll never take me alive… ☠️

