Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Katherine E. Standefer's avatar
Katherine E. Standefer
18h

Very appreciative on this note about parasocial relationships, which I don't think we talk enough about as one of the drivers of people being able to "take off" in the attention economy. I have a personality that tends to inspire people to regard me parasocially, and if there's any further advice from a guest on how to better make use of that, I'm here for it! People are constantly booking me as clients and then spending the first few minutes fawning, saying that they feel they know me, etc.--and it feels like they rebook out of wanting a relationship, not even necessarily just what they need that I can offer. It's kind of weird, but it feels promising for my writing career... if I can learn how to work with it better.

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Jackie Pias Carlin's avatar
Jackie Pias Carlin
16h

I read the entire interview with Stephani McNeal. It was informative and made me think of my own habits. Whenever I have a flight to catch, I stop at a bookstore and look at its publications. I'll buy a magazine that reaches out to me with valid information like House Beautiful since we're remodeling our kitchen. Fashion magazines are good to look at but not to purchase. Too many advertisements. I used to faithfully buy the New Yorker, but I've noticed that it's either not on the stand or it's out of date. But magazines are all one-sided communications. I like Substack because it gives me a chance for a conversation and write my stories.

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