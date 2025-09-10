Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcy Goldman's avatar
Marcy Goldman
19h

I loved your recent piece on Memoirs and promoting, etc. I do have a healthy platform but as a cookbook author which might explain why my somewhat recent tango memoir is only slowly gaining traction :). I agree that celebrity memoirs have an edge because there's 'brand awareness' of celebs. But the new (?) genre of auto-fiction might work for unknown or lesser known talents/emergying authors in that fiction or fictionalized autobiographical works offer a more level playing field - it's easier to pitch and slice through. Of course, not all self accounts lend themselves to being fictionalized.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lara Starr's avatar
Lara Starr
19h

Thank you SO MUCH for this. It really speaks to me as a writer. I didn't want to write a book to tell my Sister Ex story, but I did want to tell it. Substack was the perfect platform.

My *why* was to celebrate the sisterhood of women who connect over their "mutual mistake." It was really powerful for me:

https://larastarr.substack.com/p/the-sister-ex-saga

It got me a feature on the Dan Savage podcast, as well few a few other media interviews:

https://larastarr.substack.com/p/wcpt-radio-interview-about-sister (scroll down for the Savage interview)

I was also invited to submit an essay to Open Secrets that I'm proud of:

https://opensecretsmagazine.com/p/facebook-group-analyzing-male-dating-profiles

I have also spent a lot of time on social sharing my life/story over the last 10 years: husband dying, dating as a young widow, only son moving away, a tree falling on my house, mental health leave, layoffs, and using GLP-1s to lose weight.

My why is to create connection and community. To remove shame and stigma. In the spirit of "my words may be someone's medicine" and to feel seen and heard like I wasn't as a child.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kathleen Schmidt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture