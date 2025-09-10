Hello, and welcome to another edition of Publishing Confidential. I am currently planning college visits with my 17-year-old daughter, who will graduate in June 2026. Yesterday, I received the email to order her cap and gown, and I can hardly believe that the same kid I walked to kindergarten with is almost ready to leave the nest and attend nursing school. Her big brother is graduating from college in May 2026 and plans to attend law school. I’m excited for them!

If you’ve written a memoir, are working on one, or want to write one, you probably hear this phrase often: “Memoir is hard.” While I agree that can be true, I believe context matters. Memoir is challenging because publishers who buy celebrity books dedicate most of their resources to them, leaving less room for others. Additionally, the public’s desire for celebrity memoirs is never fully satisfied, nor is the media. That doesn’t mean there aren’t other ways for non-celebrities (when I use the term “celebrity,” it is inclusive of all, so political figures are included) to promote their memoirs.

Don’t Make This Mistake

If you’ve been reading this newsletter for a while, you know I believe authors need a platform. This is especially true for memoirs, and authors should establish their platform before querying agents. Your audience needs to be invested in your story before it becomes a book. Why do you think celebrity memoirs attract the public’s attention? They already know enough about the person to be motivated to buy the book to learn more. The only non-fiction I listen to as audiobooks is celebrity memoirs, which I pick based on my curiosity about the individual. Recent examples include Ione Skye’s memoir "Say Everything," Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough’s "From Here to the Great Unknown," and Ina Garten’s "Be Ready When the Luck Happens." I already knew who these people were, and I was curious enough to want to learn more. You, as the author, need to build your audience before you aim to get your memoir published—you also need to grow and maintain that audience. Let’s discuss how.

The Personal Essay

Most of you have probably heard that writing companion essays for your book is an effective way to boost your profile. While that’s true, it’s also crucial to work on personal essays before, during, and after your book’s publication to stay consistent. I understand how tough it can be to include personal essays but think beyond traditional media. Jane Pratt accepts personal essays on Substack, as do Open Secrets and Memoir Land, to name a few.

When I was a literary agent, I used to read Modern Love essays in The New York Times to see if anything left me wanting more. Long after I left agenting, I read Patric Gagne’s Modern Love story about being a sociopath and thought she should write a book. I was right. In 2024, Simon & Schuster published Sociopath: A Memoir. Patric contacted me in early 2023 to see if I was interested in taking her on as a client, but my business was not fully set up yet, so I had to pass. The book went on to gain terrific publicity and became a New York Times Bestseller. That was a case where everything fell into place. Modern Love is competitive, and you really must have a good understanding of what they’re looking for. I’ve been reading it every week for years, and some essays really stand out. Others are questionable.

The point I’m trying to make is that if you have the time and skill, think about including personal essays throughout your work, but consider what makes them special. My friend Megan Margulies, a fantastic writer and part of The Witches of Pitches, suggested I share something funny I did earlier this week: I took gummies before bed and suddenly started buying spells from witches on Etsy. I posted about it on Threads, and I had no idea so many people would be interested in the outcome. Hopefully, an ex of mine is currently on a business trip without any underwear. I’m still waiting for responses and messages from various Etsy witches (this is a thing!), so we’ll see if there’s enough to write about.

An excellent example of an author using personal essays to promote her memoir is Mallary Tenore Tarpley, my client and author of the memoir Slip: Life in the Middle of Eating Disorder Recovery. Her essays have been published in The Wall Street Journal, Time, and Neiman Storyboard, among others. She has done a great job on social media promoting the book, essays, podcasts, reviews, and events. Has it been a lot of work for her? Yes. Is it worth it? Also, yes.

Social Media

Memoirs are very personal, but if you're writing one or have written one, you need to have a platform somewhere. “Platform” doesn’t mean you have to be on social media all the time. Nobody wants that (not even me). A platform can include Instagram, TikTok, Threads, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Substack, Patreon, a blog on your website, a newsletter from your website, and more. If your reaction to this is, “I don’t want to do any of that,” I challenge you to rethink your stance. Hollywood is even becoming sensitive about talent who don't participate in social media. My client Lori Pappas, author of The Magic of Yes (a memoir/self-improvement book), didn’t have a platform before we started working together over a year ago. We created a private Facebook group called The Wise Woman Sisterhood, a Facebook page for the book “The Magic of Yes,” which has experienced tremendous growth, a Substack newsletter, and an Instagram page. We’re now moving into a phase where I will pitch her for workshops and speaking gigs, and because of what we’ve built, we have proof of concept for an audience. People want to hear from her, and we’ve even had several podcast hosts who interviewed her join the private Facebook group. We took content from the book and repurposed it for posts on Facebook, boosted them for a little bit of money, and found that they truly performed—and sold books.

Lori’s book tackles her own traumatic experiences, but it isn’t a straightforward trauma memoir. She does a beautiful job of turning her experiences into actionable items for the reader to apply to their own life. People have connected with the material because of that—they’ve learned something new and see how it could work for them.

When you think about memoir and platform, ask yourself:

What have I learned that I can impart to others, and how can I convey that in my writing?

What do I want to be known for?

What do I want from publishing this memoir? Am I willing to spend time building my profile?

Can I create a strategy for myself, or do I need to hire someone to help? If it is the latter, what budget am I willing to allocate to this?

Am I willing to commit to promoting my memoir in the months following its publication?

What is my next book, and how does my memoir fit into the picture?

Here’s a secret: Back in 2016, I was working on a book proposal for a memoir in essays. I had an agent, but I gave up on the whole project because there are things I can’t write about, and it felt insincere. If I can’t write the absolute truth, I won’t write it. Even though I’m public-facing, I only share about 10% of my life online and keep 90% private. It’s a personal choice—and why I am never going to write a memoir.

My approach to sharing on social media as an author has always been “share just enough.” When you're writing fiction, it’s different because there could be interesting angles from the book that are perfect for Instagram and TikTok, and that are not mining your personal life.

Traditional Media

Traditional media always tends to focus on highly anticipated memoirs by celebrities or bestselling authors before giving attention to new entrants in the genre. It might sound cliché, but that’s the reality of the media landscape. Occasionally, a review or profile might surface about a debut memoir. In my experience, some excellent memoirs are often overlooked. In 2013, I came across a memoir titled Vow: A Memoir of Marriage (And Other Affairs) by Wendy Plump. It impressed me so much that, for the first time in my life, I directly emailed an author to express how much I loved their book. Wendy and I had a few exchanges, and I learned that because the book includes infidelity, she was receiving mean messages from people. I’m sure that would still happen today, but I’d read her next book without a question.

Conversely, traditional media can be helpful when an author or publicist can place a companion essay. Huffington Post and Business Insider are two strong options to consider, depending on the topic. You should always review what they’re publishing to understand what they look for. You can also subscribe to the Study Hall newsletter on Beehiiv, which offers weekly writing opportunities.

Don’t be discouraged if traditional media skips your memoir. There is limited space, and you’re better off connecting directly with your readers.

Podcasts

I enjoy podcasts about memoirs. The main challenge is the length of the podcast. It’s understandable when a book doesn’t sell after an author appears on shows like Jay Shetty, Joe Rogan, and others. Those podcasts are over an hour long, and by the end, listeners have likely gotten what they wanted and see no reason to buy a $30 book. On the other hand, many podcasts of all sizes are open to hosting authors. Do you need a publicist to help with this? Maybe. Having a conversation wouldn’t hurt. We have access to data and platforms that let us pitch and book podcasts. They aren’t cheap, which is why publicists charge what they do. (Note: Every publicist has different rates — it’s a myth that you can’t hire a publicist unless you have $30K to spend).

A few reasons why it’s worth hiring a publicist for this:

They already have contacts in that space.

They can create talking points and suggested questions for you.

They know what certain podcasts look for and know how to pitch them to get a response.

They can help create a schedule for you and keep you organized.

They will brief you on each podcast.

Can You Promote a Memoir After Publication Day?

You shouldn’t stop promoting your book after it’s published. I mean, why would you? It has always been odd to me that publishers move on from a book about a month after its publication date. In my opinion, that time is critical in gaining momentum. The problem is that publicity departments are overwhelmed and understaffed, so they must move on to the next book. If this is the case for you, talk to a freelance publicist and get their opinion on what, if anything, is possible.

There is no rule that a book’s promotional cycle is limited. While traditional media probably won’t cover it too far after its publication date, there are other avenues of book promotion you can explore. For example, I am still a big fan of blog tours. Podcasts are still viable after a book’s publication date, and, of course, your social media strategy should remain intact.

Know Your “Why” and “For Whom”

Most authors I speak with know why they wrote a memoir, but some don’t. Your “why” is the most crucial part of promoting your memoir. You also need to understand who your memoir is for. Who is your audience? Hint: It isn’t everyone.

An exercise you can try is to list themes from your book along with adjectives that describe it (be brutally honest). Think of it as creating a dating profile. If you were a matchmaker, who would you pair your book with? The answer might surprise you.

I hope this was helpful, and I will be back at it later this month.

