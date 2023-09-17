My wonderful subscribers,

I can’t thank you enough for being a part of the Publishing Confidential community. When I set out to write this newsletter, I had no idea anyone would read it. Over 3K subscribers later, I am…stunned…and grateful!

My goal has always been to keep the newsletter free of charge for as long as possible, which I am still committed to doing. I spend many hours per week writing, editing, and generally working out topics that I think are worthy of discussion, which brings me to the next.

Starting this week, I am accepting subscription payments. Here is how that will work:

Paid subscribers will receive an additional newsletter each week with premium content. Premium content will include “how-to” posts about book marketing and publicity, an interview series entitled “What Is It That You Do?” and Q&A days (Most likely on Fridays). If you want to submit a question, please e-mail me at publishingconfidential@gmail.com. NOTE: ONLY PAID SUBSCRIBERS WILL HAVE ACCESS TO Q&A.

Founding members will receive a one-time 45-minute consultation with me about book publicity and marketing AND a Publishing Confidential t-shirt. The consultation will take place over Zoom on a mutually agreeable date.

Comments will remain open to all right now, but that may change. We’ll see how things go!

Monthly memberships are $6; Yearly memberships are $70. That is a bargain!

Why am I offering paid subscriptions?

It is cheaper than what it would cost to hire me for a PR/Marketing campaign.

I am providing a service to a lot of you.

You will receive more content by becoming a paid subscriber.

I want to keep growing the newsletter, but can only do so if I can generate revenue from it.

If you don’t have the means to subscribe, I understand. Please know that 50% of my content will remain free. The biggest difference in being a paid subscriber is that you will receive the nitty gritty about book publishing—especially in the marketing and publicity space.

Let’s do this.

Thank you for all your support, and please tune in on Instagram: @kathmschmidt or TikTok: @kathmschmidt for short video commentary about the world of PR.

Have a great day.

Kathleen