I had planned to write about different publishing topics this week: tariffs, paperback sales, and galley brags. Tuesday and Wednesday put me in a headspace where I needed a mental break from all things books during my limited free time (it happens—professional hazard), so I decided to dedicate this week’s newsletter to pop culture. Specifically, I want you to know what movies and shows have gotten my mind off what’s happening in politics. I’ll return to regular programming next week.

SHOWS:

Running Point (Netflix): I wasn’t sure what to expect from a basketball show starring Kate Hudson, but it impresses. Running Point is loosely inspired by Jeannie Buss's experience of taking charge of the Los Angeles Lakers after her father, Jerry Buss, passed away. Kate Hudson plays Isla (eye-la) Gordon, who, after her eldest brother (played by Justin Theroux) ends up in rehab, must take over as President of the Los Angeles Waves. What ensues is a blend of romcom with a dose of drama. It’s cute, funny, and even poignant in some parts. As a hoops fan, I had to suspend my belief in the basketball elements. I binged all the episodes in a day. This isn’t a show created for critical acclaim; it is pure entertainment.

With Love, Meghan (Netflix): Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show premiered on March 4. I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about it, but I’m here to tell you it is an antidote to our hellscape. The Duchess makes cakes, cookies, pasta, and brunch, and she is so skilled at DIY that I am considering candle making as a side hustle. Each episode is so breezy that you forget where you are or what is stressing you out. Anyone who hates Meghan after seeing this truly needs to touch grass. It is delightful. I will make the yogurt parfaits and ladybug crostini from the second episode.

White Lotus (Max): Parker Posey is a Gen X queen, so watching her portray a Southern woman with a penchant for Xanax and wine—and inappropriate laughter—is enjoyable. When we watched the first episode, where the hotel employee explained that no devices are allowed, I told my husband he should send me there (that would be the Four Seasons in Koh Samui, an island in Thailand, if anyone wants to sponsor a trip for me). Yes, this season seems slower than the previous ones, but I am curious to see what unfolds.

The Pitt (Max): So much happens in each episode of The Pitt that it is impossible to focus on anything else. Noah Wyle and the cast, including Bryan Cranston’s daughter Taylor as Dr. Mel King, are incredible working in the ER of a hospital in Pittsburgh. While the past few episodes have deeply affected me, I appreciate the show’s realistic nature and the writing. I predict it will perform exceptionally well at next year’s Emmys, along with Paradise.

Paradise (Hulu): I haven’t watched the finale yet (it aired on Tuesday), but I am sad the first season has ended. Lucky for us, a second season has been acquired. Sterling K. Brown plays a Secret Service agent assigned to the President, charmingly played by James Marsden. It’s a somewhat dystopian show, but it’s fantastic television. I don’t want to give too much away if you haven’t watched it, but this fits the bill if you like political thrillers.

MOVIES:

Since the Oscars were on Sunday, my husband and daughter joined me in a Best Picture movie binge over the weekend. Here’s what we watched—all of them are available on Apple or Amazon Prime:

A Complete Unknown: I am not a huge fan of Bob Dylan, but I wanted to see how well Timothée Chalamet portrayed him. I enjoyed the movie, though I found certain scenes boring. I believe there was a lack of chemistry between Chalamet and his female co-stars. One must wonder if a young Bob Dylan was more charming than the version depicted in A Complete Unknown. While Timmy does well in his role, I anticipated that he wouldn’t win Best Actor and the film wouldn't win Best Picture.

Anora: As soon as this movie ended, I realized it would win Best Picture. Ani, also known as Anora and portrayed by Best Actress winner Mikey Madison, is a sex worker who meets the son of a Russian oligarch at the strip club where she works. She spends a week with him, and they travel to Vegas and get married. Ani desperately wants to believe that it is the real thing and that she can leave her previous life behind, but her young husband’s obscenely wealthy parents have other plans. This is a gritty drama with comedic moments and an ending that packs a punch. FYI, it will be on Hulu on March 17.

The Substance: With the buzz surrounding Demi Moore’s performance as the best actress, I had high expectations. I also recognized that The Substance is a horror movie, which suggests it would include blood and gore. Demi Moore stars as Elisabeth Sparkle, a celebrity who has just turned 50 (It's worth noting that Demi is 62, doesn’t look it, and convincingly portrays someone twelve years younger. Many actresses cannot achieve that.). Elisabeth is unceremoniously fired from her job as a TV fitness instructor—a nod to Jane Fonda’s videos. She is then presented with an opportunity to switch places with a younger version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley. Sidenote: I am curious why Qualley wasn’t nominated for Best Supporting Actress—she carried half the movie. I won’t give away too much, but as a 52-year-old woman, I understand what the movie was trying to achieve, and it succeeded. I wasn’t wowed by it, though. Horror movies can veer into territory where the blood and gore are so ridiculous that I laugh. That is precisely what happened when I watched The Substance. I was cackling as my husband covered his eyes. Is it worth watching? Yes. Was it Best Picture material? No.

Conclave: I must be a bad Catholic because I fell asleep after the first 30 minutes of the film. My husband loved it, though!

Rewatches! These are my comfort shows, and I rewatch them often:

Friends, Younger, and Sex & the City. Sometimes, my daughter will hook me on a rewatch of Modern Family.

Other shows worth watching:

Sex Lives of College Girls (Max)

Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

A movie I loved:

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy was surprisingly good. It is the best Bridget Jones movie since the original. Yes, I cried.

My guilty pleasure:

I am obsessed with real estate, so over the past couple of months, I’ve binged on “ Selling the City “ and “ Selling the OC, “ and I am currently in the midst of “ Selling Sunset. “Each show is irresistible because it features so much cattiness and drama. Plus, the real estate is absolutely jaw-dropping. My burning question is, why would someone need ten bathrooms for a five-bedroom house?

I hope this provided a respite from the usual. Have you watched any of the movies or shows I mentioned? Are you watching something different that you love? Let me know in the comments!