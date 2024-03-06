Welcome to this week’s free edition of Publishing Confidential! You’ll hear from me again on Thursday because this newsletter is celebrating its first anniversary, and I am planning some fun things.

Recently, I’ve seen authors chatter on social media about the publishing experience. Everyone seems a bit discontent, whether it’s advances, where books are sold, or promotion. It’s been a long winter! I want to share some of my thoughts about the issues authors face today.

I. Author Advances

Let’s clarify: Author advances don’t make sense (most of the time). Yes, publishers create P&Ls to create some semblance of a monetary value to place on an author’s work. The problem is that unless an author has a sales track record, it’s impossible to accurately predict how many copies their book will sell and how much they should be paid. When one author discloses they received an advance of $350K, it can make others feel like they aren’t as successful because their advance was lower. This is not true, and here’s why: an advance can predetermine how much muscle a publisher puts behind a book, but it can’t predict how many copies consumers will buy. An author who receives a six-figure advance for their first book could see a significant decrease in an advance for their second book if the first didn’t sell well. I can’t dictate how people act on social media, but the argument over what someone’s advance allows them to afford can quickly become toxic. The truth is that no one knows what anyone else’s financials look like, and no one should be made to feel “less than” by receiving a low advance. That said, publishers need to overhaul the way they pay authors. It’s common for most publishers to pay in fourths, so a $350K advance could take two years to receive all their funds.

Further, 15% of each payment goes to an agent, and about 30% goes to the I.R.S. (if you’re in the U.S.). That doesn’t change if your advance is lower.

The bottom line is that publishers must change, not authors.

II. Bookstores

I’ve read a few things like this Lit Hub piece lately, where authors try to get bookstores to sell their books. I can’t emphasize this enough: do not, under any circumstances, call or email Barnes & Noble’s corporate office to get them to carry your book. Doing so is the quickest way for them NOT to take copies of your book. I’ve witnessed this repeatedly and was given marching orders to scold said authors. Barnes & Noble now leaves the decision of what books to carry with each store manager. They are also taking fewer chances on books because they want minimal returns (books that don’t sell & therefore get sent back to the publisher). If you already have a relationship with your local B&N, it can help. If you don’t, and you’re a debut or indie author, chances are slim they’ll take copies.

Independent bookstores are a different beast, but their profit margins are razor thin, so they are selective about which books they carry. Further, when they don’t sell copies of books after a set period, they can return them to the publisher. For these reasons, it is incredibly difficult for them to carry debut, indie authors, or authors with a weak sales track record.

Why you shouldn’t fret if your book isn’t in many bookstores: 75-80% of book sales occur on eCommerce, and Amazon has over half of that market share.

III. M.F.A.s

You do not need an M.F.A. to get published. Most authors I’ve worked with did not have M.F.A.s. This is not to devalue an M.F.A. It’s hard work, and I respect people who complete their programs. They often write books AND teach at universities. I’ve even considered an M.F.A., but an M.B.A. is better suited to my needs. In this NYT opinion piece, the novelist Gary Shteyngart said, “The gatekeeping in fiction, as you know, is the M.F.A. program.” Not only is that false, but it is also the same elitist attitude of others in the industry, and it isn’t fair. Plenty of successful authors do not have an M.F.A.; other writers are fantastic but could not spend the time or money obtaining an M.F.A. Does that make them unpublishable? Absolutely not. If you want an M.F.A., do it for yourself, not because you want to get a book published.

IV. Is the Aftermath of Publishing a Book Like Postpartum Depression?

I experienced severe postpartum depression after the births of each of my kids, so I took issue with this piece. While I agree there are highs and lows in the book publishing process, it is more like the day after Christmas or New Year’s than it is postpartum depression. I’ve experienced working on books, being immersed in the process, and crashing after a campaign ends. It’s an awful feeling--like you attended the best party of your life, and now it’s over. Many people in book publishing experience this, not just authors. Managing your expectations is important; sometimes, you are content simply by getting a book into the marketplace. You might also feel disappointed that your book wasn’t reviewed. Perhaps you feel down because you weren’t interviewed. These feelings are valid, and I suggest setting a timer on your phone and allowing yourself to be sad for 15 minutes a day, 30 minutes max. Control the things you can control. You can’t control who buys your book, but you can control how you reach readers. You don’t need to stress over social media posts or feeling lost. If family members assume you are rolling in money, laugh, and it will confuse them. If they ask about your book sales, keep telling them it’s too early to know or that your publisher provides monthly reports, and you haven’t received yours yet.

We all love validation, but when you publish a book, you must somewhat remove yourself from the reward system (to paraphrase Emma Gannon). Five-star reviews on Amazon are nice, but they don’t define you, nor does the success of your book. A professor for one of my M.B.A. classes never gave feedback on assignments, so I’d receive an “A” without notes. I live for feedback (working on this), so I never felt validated in that class…even with an “A.” It got to a point where I’d tell my spouse about my grade, and he’d say, “Oh no. Not another A! This is terrible.” His point was: you did the work and did it well, so you don’t need anyone to tell you how great you are. BUT I DO. Here’s the thing: Even when I receive nice feedback, I sometimes feel like a failure because I think about every mistake I’ve made in my career instead of staying present. Conversely, when I spend the day pitching media, and they don’t respond, I don’t get depressed—I get motivated to pivot my strategy. That’s a result of being in my profession for three decades.

Do I feel vulnerable after I send this newsletter? You better believe it. It often feels like I just ripped off a band-aid. I await likes and comments and hope my writing didn’t fall flat. One negative email about my writing can send me into a spiral, so I understand what authors go through. I’m getting better at ignoring negativity and moving forward. Sometimes, that means giving myself one hour to watch whatever I want on television. Other times, I take a ride and play music loudly. If I am really in the pits, I sit on the beach. Once, I went outside, took my shoes off, and joyfully jumped in a big puddle. Find your puddle, writers.

What I’m Watching: I am newly obsessed with The Family Stallone on Paramount Plus. I love Sylvester Stallone as a girl dad. His family seems very lovely (says the jaded publicist). A fun story: When I worked with Prince, we threw a party at his L.A. mansion, and Sly Stallone and his wife attended. They were super friendly, and I was surprised at how NOT tall Rocky Balboa is. Fun fact: Sly is really good friends with Henry Winkler.

What I’m Reading: It’s Not You: Identifying and Healing from Narcissistic People by Ramani Durvasula, Ph.D. I’ve dealt with quite a few narcissists in my life, and this book has helped my perspective.

What I’m Listening to: It was 65 degrees at the Jersey Shore on Sunday, so I went to the beach and listened to the waves.