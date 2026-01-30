Publishing Confidential

Alison McGhee
2d

Thank you, thank you, from here on the front lines in south Minneapolis, where the resistance is as strong as the terror. Here's something from me:

A Day in the Life of an Ordinary Minneapolitan Under Occupation.

-6 degrees, same as it's been for weeks. Bundle up, put on your whistle, put phone in pocket. Walk as far as you can, scanning for ICE. Once home, call twenty senators: "I live in south Minneapolis, where we’re under invasion by our own government. I don't want this to happen to anyone else anywhere else in this country but it can and it will unless you defund ICE." Sign off. Feel energized because you took action, and action creates hope.

Drive to a distribution site while scanning for ICE. Help unload delivery truck, pack boxes for Minneapolitans who don't have enough to eat, who don't have basic supplies, who are terrified to leave their homes no matter their "status." Think how wrong it is that so few in this country hoard most of the money. Envision, as you constantly do, a world in which we all took care of each other instead of competed against each other. Then think: hey, Minneapolitans are taking care of each other. Load up your car, distribute to the needy. Go home. Feel energized because you took action and action creates hope.

Watch a video someone sent you in which they're cutting the nurse's clothes off, maybe to try CPR (why? it's clear he's gone) but no, no, no, oh God no, they're counting the bullet holes. Like they’re hunters and he’s a deer. This undoes you. But no, you can't be undone. You have to stay strong and resist. Check in with neighbors to say you're here for them. They respond with "Same." Their caring gives you energy and energy helps you act and action creates hope and hope is what will keep us going.

Michelle Glogovac's avatar
Michelle Glogovac
2d

Thank you, Kathleen...for sharing, for your vulnerability and for being a damn good human being.

