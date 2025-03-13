I didn’t expect to write a second newsletter this week, but when the news calls, I answer. Two stories emerged yesterday that put publisher Macmillan in the spotlight. Let’s get into it:

Meta Wants to Block Further Sales of its Ex-Employee’s Memoir

Last week, Flatiron Books, an imprint of Macmillan, released Sarah Wynn Williams’ whistleblower memoir, Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism. Wynn Williams is a former Meta employee. The book (which I have not yet read) details the rise of Facebook and, with it, a toxic culture. As is the case when some employees “separate” from their employer, Wynn Williams signed a separation agreement with a non-disparagement clause. In layperson language, it means she can’t publicly trash Meta. Non-disparagement clauses are often coupled with Non-disclosure agreements. Without seeing the entirety of what the author signed, it’s hard to say what perimeters exist around what she can or cannot speak or write.

Meta, for its part, lawyered up and argued that the book violated Wynn Williams’ contract (though I wouldn’t call it a contract—I’d call it a separation agreement). Yesterday, an arbitrator found that Meta had enough grounds to prove the author potentially violated her “contract.” Meta and Wynn Williams will now begin private arbitration. Here’s the interesting part from The New York Times (gift link here):

In addition to halting book promotions and sales, Ms. Wynn-Williams must refrain from engaging in or “amplifying any further disparaging, critical or otherwise detrimental comments,” according to the filing. She also must retract all previous disparaging comments “to the extent within her control.”

Notice the ruling didn’t specify that Flatiron must refrain from halting book promotions and sales. That means you can grab a copy of the book. Frankly, you couldn’t ask for better publicity. The book currently sits at #6 on Amazon’s bestseller list. Macmillan released a statement saying, in so many words, that they stand behind their author (as they should).

I’ve worked on some whistleblower books, and I can say with certainty that Macmillan legally vetted this book to death so they wouldn’t be involved in a lawsuit. Additionally, publishers and authors can purchase insurance policies for an added layer of protection if something like this happens. More importantly, I can’t imagine Wynn-Williams’ agent and publisher didn’t conduct due diligence regarding her separation agreement with Meta. In all my years in the business, I’ve never seen a company go so hard on a former employee. Translation: The book's contents are accurate, and Meta is trying to save face. I purchased my copy today. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.

Michael Wolff’s New Book Probably Isn’t Selling Well

Ah, the “opinion” piece by high-profile authors the media ignores. Today, Michael Wolff published a piece in The Hollywood Reporter entitled, “Trump Scared the News Networks Into Banning My Book.” You can read the entire piece here.

First, let’s be honest. No one is banning Michael Wolff’s new book about Trump—All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America. A quick Google search showed how much media coverage the book has received thus far. It’s just that it’s not the coverage Wolff wants, and his book is probably not selling as well as his previous title, Fire and Fury.

It’s no secret that networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC are under fire from the new administration. I give 60 Minutes a lot of credit for not backing down on their coverage of what’s happening in Washington. Wolff’s gripe is that the networks wouldn’t book him or, in the case of MSNBC, canceled his planned appearances and claimed the book was being reviewed by “Standards and Legal.” It’s not totally unheard of for a book to go through standards and legal at a news organization. In the current climate, networks are nervous about additional lawsuits from a litigious-happy POTUS. That said, did Wolff ever consider that the news cycle is giving everyone whiplash, and it’s not interesting to talk about how “Trump Recaptured America” when democracy is crumbling? It’s hard to look back when you fight what’s before you.

I’ve been in a position where an egocentric author blames the media for not paying attention to them instead of understanding the moment and that perhaps their book doesn’t meet it. We are in a much different place than 2018 when Wolff’s previous book was published. Daily news is abundant about the current administration's actions, and we are way past the point of asking how Trump recaptured America. The truth is, he never lost half of the country. Whatever newsy items the book contains have already been disclosed in several media outlets. Wolff’s essay in The Hollywood Reporter is the type of thing that makes publicists cringe. It certainly won’t help him get the television bookings he wants. Perhaps someone should mention to him that linear television is on life support and that most authors would be delighted with the amount of attention his book has received. Just a thought!

Godspeed, Macmillan PR people. I don’t envy you this week.