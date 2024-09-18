When I started my career in book publicity, my boss's orders were simple: call people on a media list, pitch them a book, and get them to write about it. Plenty of media outlets were willing to cover books in 1996, and my first two big media hits were in USA Today and a cover story in The Daily News (in New York). To say things have changed is an understatement, but I don’t feel we need to have a funeral for book publicity. Today, I want to lay out how I see book promotion evolving in the future.

Fewer Reviews in Mainstream Media

Ad revenue has declined steeply since the pandemic, and I don’t see it recovering. That means there will be more layoffs in journalism, and certain sections will be cut from online and print publications. The first of those to go are usually book sections. Depressing? Yes. Realistic? Also, yes. The good news is that I don’t foresee Oprah giving up books any time soon. I feel the same way about The Atlantic, The New York Times, and a few other sturdy places that have been longtime book supporters. That said, we know more books are published than can be reviewed. We also know that reviews don’t necessarily sell books, so looking ahead, it will be more important to connect directly with consumers.

More Social Media Platforms

I don’t expect X (Twitter) to make it further than 2030, and that is being generous. Threads is growing, and I expect more social media platforms to emerge in the coming years. It means more fragmentation of audiences, but that might not be bad. I don’t believe authors must be on every platform. Instead, finding a platform where you can best connect with your audience is vital. When more social media platforms emerge, they may present more opportunities for marketers and publicists to reach consumers. I don’t know what that will look like, but I feel optimistic about it.

This great article shows the most downloaded apps in August 2024. You’ll notice a particular app missing, so I don’t think it will last beyond 2030. There is no growth, and advertising revenue continues to decrease.

Newsletters, Please

Newsletters on Substack and other platforms are giving traditional media a run for its money. We will see more journalists start their own media companies, with newsletters as the centerpiece. This is excellent news for authors! Newsletters are a great way to micro-target your audience, especially when traditional media is increasingly difficult to get for books.

The challenge with newsletters is convincing sales departments at publishers that they matter. It reminds me of the early days of blogs and digital media. Sales teams dug their heels in about how the only publicity that worked was print, radio, and TV. That belief still exists, though I believe (and hope) it is evolving.

Don’t Sleep on Satellite Radio

Sirius XM has invested millions of dollars into programming, and most cars today are outfitted with satellite radio, so if your book fits the bill, it’s a great place for book promotion. It depends on the book, but I wouldn’t skip satellite radio as a possibility for publicity. It isn’t going anywhere.

Podcasts

I love podcasts and feel they are integral to any publicity campaign. Authors must be willing to be guests on podcasts big and small (especially small) to reach different audience segments. Podcasts are lengthy enough for authors to allow their audiences to get to know them and their books—a luxury most traditional media cannot afford. While it is true the podcast market is flooded, it is also true that it gives authors and publicists more choices.

Directly Reaching Readers is Essential

If we look at what brands like Hill House, Rare Beauty, Rhode, and Owalla are doing, we see that they have found a way to reach consumers directly, which results in sales. Granted, some brands use influencers to do so, but they also forge smart brand collaborations and social media strategies to expand their audience. Authors must embrace the idea that they are brands and act accordingly. It doesn’t mean being impersonal; instead, it means defining who you are as an author and what you want people to know about you. I still believe brand collaborations are possible for authors, but they must make sense. Whether we like it or not, author platforms are essential to sell books. As I’ve previously written, authors cannot leave all book promotion in someone else’s hands. Participation is necessary.

More Celebrity Book Clubs

Reading with Jenna, Oprah, Good Morning America, and Reese Witherspoon have owned the celebrity book club world for a while. New entrants include Dua Lipa (pop star—her book club is Service 95), Kaia Gerber (Cindy Crawford’s daughter), and Emma Roberts (Belletrist). I expect more celebrity book clubs to emerge. They are competitive but get people reading, which isn’t bad.

Marketing and Publicity Will Merge

I find it challenging to stay in the publicity lane without adding marketing elements to each campaign I create. Marketing and publicity are becoming more intertwined, and that trend will continue. Publishers should invest in upskilling publicists so they understand the intricacies of marketing and vice versa.

This is a hearty endorsement for THE PERFECT COUPLE on Netflix. I binged it in one night, and it was a great distraction from the world.

