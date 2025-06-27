TGIF! Thank you for your kind notes about my last newsletter. I’m humbled by how much we need each other.

Now, a fun post. A few weeks ago, I mentioned I’d share stories from working with some famous folks for paid subscribers. In advance of that, here’s a list of famous/semi-famous people I’ve worked with—and people I met when they were shopping their books to publishers. If my publicist BFF Christine is reading this, she might message me and remind me of people I missed. Here goes nothing:

The Spice Girls

Bill Russell

Greg Norman

Al Franken

Gov. Ann Richards

Tim Russert and Maureen Orth

Joyce Carol Oates

Prince

Tommy Lee (of Motley Crue)

Anthony Kiedis (of Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Marlo Thomas

Shirley MacLaine

Michael Cohen (yes, that one)

Woody Allen

Alan Dershowitz

RFK, Jr.

F. Lee Bailey

Paul Manafort

Sammy Haggar

Snoop

Kanye

Evander Holyfield (I still receive press inquiries for him)

Kenny Loggins

Beyoncè (met her at The View)

Not Elton John, but Elton John’s coffee + muffin. I got in trouble for drinking/eating his stuff at the Today Show.

Maureen Dowd

Mika Brzezinski

Patrick Swayze

Jenny McCarthy

Christine Pelosi

Sista Souljah

Marcia Gay Harden

Buzz Bissinger

Jorge Posada

Cal Ripken

I’m sure I’m missing some people. I’ve also worked with several psychics/intuitives who published books. I could write an entire newsletter about those experiences. Oh, and the healers. Have you ever sat in a conference room with your colleagues and been asked to identify one health-related thing you want to improve? I have, as have many of my former co-workers (My health thing=my sinuses. No, the “healer” didn’t fix them.). Have you ever had to feng shui your boss’s office with her after hours? No? I have.

Book publishing is a crazy business.

I’m preparing a summer class on author branding for Publishing Confidential University.

Office Hours for paid subscribers will begin in JULY! Date to come.

What I’m Watching: My daughter and I just finished the second season of America’s Sweethearts, about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Friends, it was heavy. I still enjoyed it, but I haven’t perfected my Thunderstruck routine.

I watched the Poop Cruise documentary on Netflix so you don’t have to. O-M-G. The second (and last) cruise I went on was horrific (our ship was struck by lightning), but this? Next level. Lord of the Flies on a boat.

And Just Like That…PLEASE. GET. RID. OF. AIDEN. He has always been toxic! He tries to mold Carrie into someone she is not. Big may have had his issues, but he was good with her. They were a perfect match.

What I’m Reading: The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong. This is the first book of his I’ve read. There are writers, and then there is Ocean Vuong. When writing like this exists, you understand why agents and editors are picky.

