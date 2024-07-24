Something that has been on my mind for a while is that while I advocate for digital surrogates, authors truly need their platforms. I can hear your collective groans! Yes, this is another article about author platforms, but I will explain why they are important and provide some reasons you may have yet to consider.

You Can’t Depend on Publicity

I am shooting myself in the foot here, but it’s true: Authors can’t depend on publicity for book sales. Some publicity is effective, but there must be many things happening for a book quickly to get a sales spike. You also must remember that well-known authors whose books are earmarked as “big” (read: they were paid a lot and may have multi-book contracts) or debut authors who received giant advances will always be the priority for publishers. I’m not telling you this to discourage you; quite the opposite. The shrinking media landscape can only cover so many authors/books. I’ve written before about how reviews, while valuable, don’t sell books.

Additionally, it is increasingly more work to book television for authors, and so forth. We can’t deny that marketing and publicity strategies are connected, with marketing becoming more prominent. Publicity is always a crapshoot, even more so for the average author. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but it does mean that authors genuinely need to be in the driver’s seat for promoting their books.

Your Platform Matters to Podcasts

Put yourself in a podcast host’s shoes: they have a show to promote and depend on guests to partner with them in promoting an episode. If you don’t have a platform or don’t put effort into your existing platform, it is sometimes harder to book you as a guest on podcasts. Notice I said “sometimes,” which implies that this is not always the case, but it happens often enough that it’s worth mentioning. It’s not just about podcasts serving you but also about how you can further promote them.

Readers Want to Know You

We live in a world where sharing pieces of ourselves online is the norm. We read and see personal stories all the time. We also live in a reality show world, so people have an innate curiosity about the lives of others. I wish I had a case study on this, but connecting with your readers is important because they are more likely to buy your book if you do. Paid subscribers of this newsletter have recently had access to my series about finding the audience for your book. I highly recommend reading those posts.

Books Can’t Speak for Themselves

Okay, some books speak for themselves but are few and far between. Authors must evangelize for their books. If they can’t, who will? Frequently, the first time readers hear about a book is online from the author. Authors must make themselves compelling. This doesn’t mean trying to be someone you aren’t. Instead, own yourself and be yourself online, but with guardrails. Guardrails are topics you decide not to wade into on social media. Everyone has them, whether consciously or not. For example, one of my guardrails is not talking about my kids’ lives online. Another is not discussing my spouse’s work in the music industry or disclosing things about our relationship. He is very private, and I am less so, but I also keep my personal life…very personal. I give enough where people think they know me, which they do, to a certain extent.

Your Publisher Needs You to Have a Platform

If you’re a published author, you already know that publishers can only do so much to promote your work. I don’t see this changing in the short term (or long term, to be honest). Too many authors take a backseat to book promotion and become disappointed when things don’t happen. First, ask questions about your book’s marketing and publicity plan. When you know the publisher’s plans, decipher them and break down what activities go into the branding bucket (things like Goodreads) and things that go into the sales bucket (most publicity plans, but also marketing that includes targeting specific audiences). I can hear your question now: How do I know which activities go into what bucket? Well, if you look at publicity plans, which include basics like review coverage, podcast interviews, etc., you must understand which things will sell your book versus which will validate your writing. Validation won’t necessarily score you another book deal—or at least a lucrative one. A big platform, however, will help publishers determine that there is an audience for YOU, the writer. I disagree with constantly rejecting a book because the author doesn’t have a robust platform. I don’t think it’s always fair to do that, and certainly not when the news cycle is bonkers, but consider that the test audience for your book is your social media following or your newsletter subscribers. It adds value to what you bring to the table and your book.

You Get What You Give

When I began posting earnestly on Threads last fall, I responded to people, “liking” comments under my posts and giving people strategic slices of my life. I can’t emphasize this enough: social media is not made for monologues but for dialogues. Too often, I see authors post something but skip engagement with others. The folks on social media are your potential readers. Give them a reason to like you, the person, and not just your book. When I say publishing, it is a relationship business that includes authors connecting with their audiences. If you say you can’t because you are an introvert, I will tell you that I, too, am an introvert, which is why I love social media! I can talk to people from my keyboard. Social anxiety for the win! Seriously, though, readers love to have a dialogue with authors. Don’t underestimate the power of conversation.

Authors Can’t Just Write Anymore

I know, I know. You want to write your book and save time online. What if I told you that you wouldn’t be wasting time if you created a realistic schedule where you dedicated 30 minutes a day to your platform? My schedule, which I sometimes veer from, is: post in the morning, respond, work, post again in late afternoon, respond, and then see how I feel after dinner. Sometimes, I scroll quickly; sometimes, I skip it. My point is that there is time to build your platform; it can be detrimental to your book if you don't. I have ADHD, so I create a daily schedule for myself where time is blocked off for social media and Substack. It’s essential to develop limits so I can get work done. Maybe this can work for you: I make a list of things that must get done today, a list of what needs to get done next, and a “someday” list of things I can get to whenever the mood strikes.

Digital Surrogates Still Matter

As I’ve previously written, digital surrogates have robust followings (for discussion sake, let’s say more than 5k) who can hype your book. These people still matter! But you know what? You can’t randomly ask a person on social media to mention your book. I receive emails to do this often, and what irks me is that the person knows nothing about me and doesn’t do anything except pitch their book. It doesn’t work that way in publicity so that it won’t work that way on social media. Cultivate relationships just as you would in real life. I’ve even made real friends with people I first encountered on social media.

You Have Control Over Your Brand

I know some of you hate the word “brand,” but we all have one. You, dear author, are in control of your brand. You are responsible for caring for your brand, expanding it, and maintaining it. This is not your publisher’s job. You can consult with a publicist about branding (I do this if you are interested), but the execution is in your hands. The more care you put into your brand, the better you will be viewed online and in person.

Publicists Aren’t Miracle Workers

More often than not, I have to explain to authors that I don’t have control over whether the media ultimately decides to cover their books. I pitch books all day, and it can be pretty depressing because no one responds. This is not because I am bad at pitching; the media is inundated with hundreds of pitches daily, and can’t reply to everyone when they aren’t interested. I know the question is, “Well, what makes them interested in a book?” I wish I had a concrete, one-size-fits-all answer, but I don’t. I can say that some publishers make it known that particular books are a priority (does anyone remember those Sally Rooney bucket hats?).

In contrast, other books are akin to throwing something against a wall to see if it sticks. The final decision on coverage rests with book review editors, critics, producers, podcast hosts, and influencers (though the latter sometimes get paid). If this sounds worrisome, that’s because it is. It is also why I want to emphasize how important it is for authors to have a platform where they get to control the promotion of their books.

What Counts as a Platform?

Social media is a platform, so Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, Twitter/X (though that algorithm is awful), and TikTok all count. Substack is a platform (as are other newsletters). Your website is a platform. Speaking engagements are a platform. Libraries are a platform. Blogs are a platform. I could go on. These things tie into author branding and are the keys to driving the car during your publishing journey.

I hope you found this helpful! Please don’t fret about it. Ask questions in the comments!

CLASSES AND SERVICES I AM OFFERING:

DIY Book Publicity + Marketing: Thursday, August 22, 1 pm-2:30 pm EST

Cost: $150

This class teaches you how to craft a pitch for podcasts, influencers, and more. We will review best practices for authors pitching themselves, effective ways to find contacts, and how to cultivate relationships with people who cover books.

You will also learn about marketing books, what certain marketing activities mean, and the audience they reach.

Whether you are a self-published author or a traditionally published author who wants to participate in the publicity and marketing of your book, this class is for you!

REGISTER HERE.

Book Publishing 110: Tuesday, September 10, 1 pm-2:30 PM EST

COST: $100

In this class, I will teach you the basics of the publishing industry, such as:

What happens after a book is acquired?

How editorial meetings can make or break an acquisition.

Indie bookstores vs B&N vs Amazon.

How publishers determine on-sale dates.

Questions you should ask your publisher.

How publishers decide what books should have certain budgets for marketing and publicity.

How first printings are determined.

Paid marketing: what it means and looks like.

How budgets are allocated.

Much more!

REGISTER HERE.

NEW SERVICES:

If you are interested, please email: kathleen@kmspr.com

Brand/Digital Audits, Cost: $350

Do you need a branding makeover but don’t know where to start? With this service, I will send you an intake form, review all your platforms, and write a report on what I think needs adjustment. We will then schedule a 45-minute Zoom meeting to discuss the report.

Substack Strategy Sessions, $500 for two sessions

Do you need help with your Substack, or are you scared to start one? In two 45-minute sessions, we will discuss audience growth, content strategy, monetization, and branding your newsletter (or your newsletter idea).