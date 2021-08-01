Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Publishing Confidential is written and edited by Kathleen Schmidt, a publishing industry vet with over two decades of experience in publicity, marketing, and almost everything else required to get a book into the marketplace.

The purpose of Publishing Confidential is to provide analysis and insight into issues facing the publishing industry outside of what trade publications & traditional media cover.

Kathleen is the Founder and President of Kathleen Schmidt Public Relations, a boutique firm specializing in branding, PR, marketing, consulting, and business strategy for authors, publishers, and booksellers.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To learn more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Publishing Confidential

News and analysis about the book publishing industry that you won't read anywhere else.

People

© 2026 Kathleen Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture