Publishing Confidential is written and edited by Kathleen Schmidt, a publishing industry vet with over two decades of experience in publicity, marketing, and almost everything else required to get a book into the marketplace.

The purpose of Publishing Confidential is to provide analysis and insight into the publishing industry outside of trade publications & traditional media.

Recently, Kathleen founded Kathleen Schmidt Public Relations, a boutique firm specializing in PR, marketing, consulting, and business strategy for authors, publishers, and booksellers.

Kathleen is currently studying for her MBA at Southern New Hampshire University.

News and analysis about the book publishing industry.

Kathleen Schmidt
Publishing industry vet. MBA candidate.
