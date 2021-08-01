Why subscribe?

Publishing Confidential is written and edited by Kathleen Schmidt, a publishing industry vet with over two decades of experience in publicity, marketing, and almost everything else required to get a book into the marketplace.

The purpose of Publishing Confidential is to provide analysis and insight into the publishing industry outside of trade publications & traditional media.

Recently, Kathleen founded Kathleen Schmidt Public Relations, a boutique firm specializing in PR, marketing, consulting, and business strategy for authors, publishers, and booksellers.

Kathleen is currently studying for her MBA at Southern New Hampshire University.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To learn more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.