Publishing Confidential
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
What You Need to Know About Book Publicity
Demystifying what book publicists do (and don't do).
Kathleen Schmidt
Mar 23
15
7
Share this post
What You Need to Know About Book Publicity
kathleenschmidt.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
BookTok and the Publishing Economy
The publishing industry has become over-reliant on TikTok. That's not a good thing.
Kathleen Schmidt
Mar 17
4
2
Share this post
BookTok and the Publishing Economy
kathleenschmidt.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
AI, The End of the English Major, and Book Publishing's Ageism Problem
Dissecting what it all means. (8-minute read)
Kathleen Schmidt
Mar 7
2
Share this post
AI, The End of the English Major, and Book Publishing's Ageism Problem
kathleenschmidt.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
August 2021
Inside news about the publishing industry.
Welcome to Publishing Confidential. Sign up now so you don’t miss the first issue. In the meantime, tell your friends!
Kathleen Schmidt
Aug 1, 2021
7
Share this post
Inside news about the publishing industry.
kathleenschmidt.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2023 Kathleen Schmidt
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts