Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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July 2026

AI Accusations and Book Publishing
Things can't go on like this.
  Kathleen Schmidt
I Got a Book Deal!
Also: What's happening with the Publishing Confidential Cohort
  Kathleen Schmidt
Guest Essay: What We See in a Fractured Mirror
Author Rachel Peterson on finding the kernel of truth in our characters and ourselves
  Kathleen Schmidt
WEEKEND BOOK THERAPY
Your chance to ask me anything about book publishing.
A Year of Book Promotion: What Worked, What Didn't, and What I'm Doing Now
Author Mallary Tenore Tarpley writes about her publishing journey from hardcover to paperback
  Kathleen Schmidt and Mallary Tenore Tarpley
What Do Indepedent Publicists Do?
And should you hire one?
  Kathleen Schmidt
WEEKEND BOOK THERAPY
Your chance to ask me anything about book publishing.
What is 'Meaningful Exposure' for Books?
The old formula no longer works.
  Kathleen Schmidt
The Book Deal Didn't Happen. Here's What Comes Next.
7 Paths Forward When a Book Deal Doesn't Materialize
  Kathleen Schmidt
WEEKEND BOOK THERAPY
Your chance to ask me anything about book publishing.
Guest Essay: Promoting Fiction When Everyone Is Tuned to Something Different
Emily Lynn Paulson on the trials and tribulations of promoting fiction
  Kathleen Schmidt
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