Publishing Confidential
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
WEEKEND BOOK THERAPY
Your chance to ask me anything about book publishing.
Aug 7
8
9
July 2026
AI Accusations and Book Publishing
Things can't go on like this.
Jul 31
•
Kathleen Schmidt
294
100
58
I Got a Book Deal!
Also: What's happening with the Publishing Confidential Cohort
Jul 29
•
Kathleen Schmidt
196
94
10
Guest Essay: What We See in a Fractured Mirror
Author Rachel Peterson on finding the kernel of truth in our characters and ourselves
Jul 27
•
Kathleen Schmidt
30
2
3
WEEKEND BOOK THERAPY
Your chance to ask me anything about book publishing.
Jul 24
12
23
A Year of Book Promotion: What Worked, What Didn't, and What I'm Doing Now
Author Mallary Tenore Tarpley writes about her publishing journey from hardcover to paperback
Jul 23
•
Kathleen Schmidt
and
Mallary Tenore Tarpley
104
46
15
What Do Indepedent Publicists Do?
And should you hire one?
Jul 20
•
Kathleen Schmidt
81
17
10
WEEKEND BOOK THERAPY
Your chance to ask me anything about book publishing.
Jul 17
21
5
What is 'Meaningful Exposure' for Books?
The old formula no longer works.
Jul 15
•
Kathleen Schmidt
153
48
22
The Book Deal Didn't Happen. Here's What Comes Next.
7 Paths Forward When a Book Deal Doesn't Materialize
Jul 13
•
Kathleen Schmidt
108
56
24
WEEKEND BOOK THERAPY
Your chance to ask me anything about book publishing.
Jul 10
27
Guest Essay: Promoting Fiction When Everyone Is Tuned to Something Different
Emily Lynn Paulson on the trials and tribulations of promoting fiction
Jul 7
•
Kathleen Schmidt
76
5
16
© 2026 Kathleen Schmidt
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts