Hello!

I’ve been thinking about how to expand the Publishing Confidential brand while best serving the literary community. To that end, please vote on whether or not you would be interested in branded Publishing Confidential events. These would include in-person and virtual events centered around authors, Substack writers, and industry people.

Side note: At some point, I want to have a “Publishing Confidential Mixer” in Brooklyn, so if you are in or around NYC, let me know in the comments if you’d be interested in something like this.

Thanks!

-Kathleen