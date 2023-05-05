Publishing Confidential

Paul Vigna
55 min ago

Hi, Kathleen, thanks for making the time to do this. Here’s my really broad question: how should writers approach social media/marketing? Knowing that most will get only x amount of support from their publisher -- and I’m not knocking that just acknowledging the reality of limited time/money -- and knowing that there’s a lot of ways to find readers now, what do you think writers can do on their own to help their marketing teams?

Autumn
1 hr ago

S&S is up for sale? My publisher ended up under their umbrella after several smaller sales. I’m unhappy with the way the big publishers just keep eating up other pub companies. What happens to healthy competition when we’re down to just a Big Two?

That said, I’ve been treated very well by the S&S family. I’ve just had this uncomfortable feeling ever since Penguin and Random House first joined forces, and it isn’t easing. I’ve worked in the book business in various roles for thirty years, and watching smaller companies be swallowed up and lose what makes them unique and specialized makes me sad.

Lindsay Johnstone
Writes What Now? with Lindsay Johnstone
1 hr ago

Hey Kathleen! What a lovely invitation to discuss all things publishing. I have a question about memoir. I have a hybrid memoir on submission here in the UK at the moment (hybrid as one strand of the narrative is composed of letters sent between my grandparents while they were still separated by war in the six months before they married). At its heart it's the story of caring; of mother's and daughters as well as my recovery from a breakdown shown alongside the treatment my mother and my grandmother received within the mental health service. My concern is that it's possibly not landing with publisher's because of the sensitive subject matter? The feedback has been really positive but no publisher yet has acquired it. A few questions around whethwr I have the support of my family, too, which I do... What do you think?

