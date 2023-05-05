It’s been quite a week in my world, so I’m taking a breather from writing the newsletter and encouraging a discussion here. What would you like to read about in Publishing Confidential? Some book publishing topics I’ve been thinking about: the impending sale of Simon & Schuster (who will buy it?), the drastic shift in digital media, what sells a book, why USA Today needs to reinstate their bestseller list, and the continuation of book bans. What’s on your mind about the book industry? Let’s talk about it in the comments!
One more thing. A Mighty Blaze needs your help. They’re a team of 35 publishing professionals who volunteer their time bringing attention to debut authors online, creating literary programming, producing 9 different programs for authors, and more. They are so close to their fundraising goal. You can donate here: https://gofund.me/bc58bc78
Share
Hi, Kathleen, thanks for making the time to do this. Here’s my really broad question: how should writers approach social media/marketing? Knowing that most will get only x amount of support from their publisher -- and I’m not knocking that just acknowledging the reality of limited time/money -- and knowing that there’s a lot of ways to find readers now, what do you think writers can do on their own to help their marketing teams?
S&S is up for sale? My publisher ended up under their umbrella after several smaller sales. I’m unhappy with the way the big publishers just keep eating up other pub companies. What happens to healthy competition when we’re down to just a Big Two?
That said, I’ve been treated very well by the S&S family. I’ve just had this uncomfortable feeling ever since Penguin and Random House first joined forces, and it isn’t easing. I’ve worked in the book business in various roles for thirty years, and watching smaller companies be swallowed up and lose what makes them unique and specialized makes me sad.
Hey Kathleen! What a lovely invitation to discuss all things publishing. I have a question about memoir. I have a hybrid memoir on submission here in the UK at the moment (hybrid as one strand of the narrative is composed of letters sent between my grandparents while they were still separated by war in the six months before they married). At its heart it's the story of caring; of mother's and daughters as well as my recovery from a breakdown shown alongside the treatment my mother and my grandmother received within the mental health service. My concern is that it's possibly not landing with publisher's because of the sensitive subject matter? The feedback has been really positive but no publisher yet has acquired it. A few questions around whethwr I have the support of my family, too, which I do... What do you think?
What do you want to know about book publishing?
What do you want to know about book publishing?
What do you want to know about book publishing?
It’s been quite a week in my world, so I’m taking a breather from writing the newsletter and encouraging a discussion here. What would you like to read about in Publishing Confidential? Some book publishing topics I’ve been thinking about: the impending sale of Simon & Schuster (who will buy it?), the drastic shift in digital media, what sells a book, why USA Today needs to reinstate their bestseller list, and the continuation of book bans. What’s on your mind about the book industry? Let’s talk about it in the comments!
One more thing. A Mighty Blaze needs your help. They’re a team of 35 publishing professionals who volunteer their time bringing attention to debut authors online, creating literary programming, producing 9 different programs for authors, and more. They are so close to their fundraising goal. You can donate here: https://gofund.me/bc58bc78
Share
Hi, Kathleen, thanks for making the time to do this. Here’s my really broad question: how should writers approach social media/marketing? Knowing that most will get only x amount of support from their publisher -- and I’m not knocking that just acknowledging the reality of limited time/money -- and knowing that there’s a lot of ways to find readers now, what do you think writers can do on their own to help their marketing teams?
S&S is up for sale? My publisher ended up under their umbrella after several smaller sales. I’m unhappy with the way the big publishers just keep eating up other pub companies. What happens to healthy competition when we’re down to just a Big Two?
That said, I’ve been treated very well by the S&S family. I’ve just had this uncomfortable feeling ever since Penguin and Random House first joined forces, and it isn’t easing. I’ve worked in the book business in various roles for thirty years, and watching smaller companies be swallowed up and lose what makes them unique and specialized makes me sad.
Hey Kathleen! What a lovely invitation to discuss all things publishing. I have a question about memoir. I have a hybrid memoir on submission here in the UK at the moment (hybrid as one strand of the narrative is composed of letters sent between my grandparents while they were still separated by war in the six months before they married). At its heart it's the story of caring; of mother's and daughters as well as my recovery from a breakdown shown alongside the treatment my mother and my grandmother received within the mental health service. My concern is that it's possibly not landing with publisher's because of the sensitive subject matter? The feedback has been really positive but no publisher yet has acquired it. A few questions around whethwr I have the support of my family, too, which I do... What do you think?